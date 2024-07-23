Obituary: Lindol Lyle Ford, 1949-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Lindol Ford

Lindol Lyle Ford of Waitsfield, Vt., died peacefully at age 74 in his home with his beloved wife of 37 years, Diane, and his beloved son, Trevor by his side.

A multiple sclerosis warrior for over 50 years, he never let MS define who he was. Despite his struggles with this incurable disease, he remained a shining example of resilience and perseverance, always understanding that everyone faces their own battles and never passing judgment. Anybody who knew Lindol well could attest to this.

A lifelong resident of the Mad River Valley, Lindol was born in Montpelier, Vt., to parents Mary and Lyle Ford. He grew up on the Ford family farm in Warren with his parents and three sisters. Though he wasn't much of a farmer himself, he cherished the natural beauty of Vermont and embraced the simplicity of rural life.

As a young man, Lindol found a passion for baseball, playing throughout his school years, eventually playing for Harwood’s first graduating class team in the mid-1960s — a passion he carried with him throughout his life, remaining a devoted Red Sox fan, cheering them on through both the highs and lows.

Remembered by the community as a longtime bootfitter extraordinaire at Inverness ski shop, Lindol helped outfit countless families skiing at Sugarbush and Mad River Glen over the years. In the summertime, Lindol could be found stringing tennis racquets.

As his multiple sclerosis progressed and working full time became more challenging, he spent his years at home raising his son, finding fulfillment in their daily routines and fostering a deep bond that brought them both immense joy.

Lindol is survived by his wife, Diane Ford, of Waitsfield, Vt.; his son, Trevor Ford, of Austin, Texas; and his sisters Leslie Brown (Allen Brown) of La Jolla, Calif., and Luanne Ford (Ted Salzberg) of Warren, Vt. He is also survived by his nephews, Max Ford-Diamond of Boston, Mass., and Jesse Ford-Diamond (Lauren Diamond-Brown) of Potsdam, N.Y., as well as his two loyal and loving cats, Layla and Bonkers.

He is predeceased by his father, Lyle Ford; his mother, Mary Rodgers; and his sister Lorraine Ford.

A memorial will take place at a later date. Donations in Lindol’s name may be made to the National MS Society.

The family would be remiss not to express their gratitude to Scott Bennett, Tommy Buczkowski and the MRVAS for all their support keeping Lindol safe and comfortable over these past few months.