 Obituary: Lindol Lyle Ford, 1949-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

July 23, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Lindol Lyle Ford, 1949-2024 

Waitsfield man helped outfit countless families skiing at Sugarbush and Mad River Glen over the years and embraced the simplicity of rural life

Published July 23, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated July 23, 2024 at 11:40 a.m.

click to enlarge Lindol Ford - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Lindol Ford

Lindol Lyle Ford of Waitsfield, Vt., died peacefully at age 74 in his home with his beloved wife of 37 years, Diane, and his beloved son, Trevor by his side.

A multiple sclerosis warrior for over 50 years, he never let MS define who he was. Despite his struggles with this incurable disease, he remained a shining example of resilience and perseverance, always understanding that everyone faces their own battles and never passing judgment. Anybody who knew Lindol well could attest to this.

A lifelong resident of the Mad River Valley, Lindol was born in Montpelier, Vt., to parents Mary and Lyle Ford. He grew up on the Ford family farm in Warren with his parents and three sisters. Though he wasn't much of a farmer himself, he cherished the natural beauty of Vermont and embraced the simplicity of rural life.

As a young man, Lindol found a passion for baseball, playing throughout his school years, eventually playing for Harwood’s first graduating class team in the mid-1960s — a passion he carried with him throughout his life, remaining a devoted Red Sox fan, cheering them on through both the highs and lows.

Remembered by the community as a longtime bootfitter extraordinaire at Inverness ski shop, Lindol helped outfit countless families skiing at Sugarbush and Mad River Glen over the years. In the summertime, Lindol could be found stringing tennis racquets.

As his multiple sclerosis progressed and working full time became more challenging, he spent his years at home raising his son, finding fulfillment in their daily routines and fostering a deep bond that brought them both immense joy.

Lindol is survived by his wife, Diane Ford, of Waitsfield, Vt.; his son, Trevor Ford, of Austin, Texas; and his sisters Leslie Brown (Allen Brown) of La Jolla, Calif., and Luanne Ford (Ted Salzberg) of Warren, Vt. He is also survived by his nephews, Max Ford-Diamond of Boston, Mass., and Jesse Ford-Diamond (Lauren Diamond-Brown) of Potsdam, N.Y., as well as his two loyal and loving cats, Layla and Bonkers.

He is predeceased by his father, Lyle Ford; his mother, Mary Rodgers; and his sister Lorraine Ford.

A memorial will take place at a later date. Donations in Lindol’s name may be made to the National MS Society.

The family would be remiss not to express their gratitude to Scott Bennett, Tommy Buczkowski and the MRVAS for all their support keeping Lindol safe and comfortable over these past few months.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

  • Obituary: Glen Roa, 1942-2024

  • Glen Roa, 1942-2024

    Amateur photographer and ham radio operator is remembered by his younger brother as a mentor and teacher
    • Jul 23, 2024
  • Obituary: Melinda Miller Patterson, 1948-2024

  • Melinda Miller Patterson, 1948-2024

    Devoted mother and entrepreneur felt lucky to have an extraordinary life marked by a love of travel and a perpetually sunny spirit
    • Jul 23, 2024
  • Obituary: Richard "Rick" Phillips, 1960-2024

  • Richard "Rick" Phillips, 1960-2024

    Lifelong learner cared for family and friends in unique ways and focused professionally on the dignity and respect of injured employees
    • Jul 23, 2024
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation