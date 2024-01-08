Obituary: Lolita Anger Leggett, 1925-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Lolita Anger-Leggett

Lolita Anger Leggett, 98, of Burlington, Vt., passed away peacefully on January 4, 2024. Lolita was born on April 29, 1925, in Winooski, Vt., the only child of Louis (Tom) and Evelyn Dorey Carrier. Lolita graduated from Mount St. Mary’s Academy, St. Louis Convent and Burlington Business College. After completing school, she worked at the Winooski City Clerk’s office for 11 years. After taking time to raise her children, she continued her career working at the Medical Center of Vermont business office and then at the University of Vermont Grants and Contract Accounting, from which she retired.

In 1953, Lolita married Gordon Anger, and together they had six children. Lolita and Gordon enjoyed skiing Mount Mansfield and sailing Lake Champlain, which continued as favorite activities with their children. Gordon and Lolita had been married for 26 years when Gordon passed, in 1979.

Lolita took up tennis after Gordon’s death, and she continued to play tennis weekly with her lady friends, retiring when she was 87 years old.

After Gordon’s death, Lolita married Leslie Leggett. They enjoyed their families and outdoor activities together. They also enjoyed traveling, especially to their camp in Maine. Lolita and Les were married for 30 years, until his death in 2011.

Mimi Lou, as she was referred to by her grandchildren, always enjoyed family activities. Her home was always open, and children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends were always welcome. Holidays, birthdays and any family gatherings were always held at Mimi Lou’s house. Her pool was the gathering spot every summer and became known as “Mimi Lou’s Pool Club.” All the grandchildren have fond memories of their days swimming in the pool and the endless supply of ice cream sandwiches and treats from the pantry.

Lolita is survived by her children Candace Anger-Kullas (Spike Kullas), Diane Sachs (Phil Sachs), Deborah Anger (Tom Clark), Susan Anger and Thomas Anger (Christina Anger). She was predeceased by her son Michael Anger in 1972. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nicholaus Kullas, Cameron Kullas, Jennifer Sachs, Michael Sachs, William Deming, Derrick Deming, Whitney Deming, Stephanie Farrell, Ariel Carland, Kyle Anger and Troy Anger; and her great-grandchildren, Lavinia Kullas, Forrester Figgins, Killian Carland, Sullivan Carland and Gordon Anger.

Memorial services will be held in the spring, at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lolita’s memory can be made to Special Olympics Vermont, 16 Gregory Dr., Ste. 2, So. Burlington, VT 05403.

Memorial services will be held in the spring, at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lolita's memory can be made to Special Olympics Vermont, 16 Gregory Dr., Ste. 2, So. Burlington, VT 05403.