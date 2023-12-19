Obituary: Lynn Burnie Clapham, 1945-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Lynn Clapham

Lynn Burnie Clapham, 78, of East Richford Slide Road, Richford, passed away on December 6, 2023, at the Franklin County Rehab Center in St. Albans, Vt.



Lynnie was born in Montréal on October 3, 1945, to James and Jessie Burnie, both of whom had emigrated from Scotland at the beginning of World War II. After graduating from school, Lynnie went to work at Canadian Pacific Railroad in Montréal, where she was employed for more than 30 years. Working for CP was the beginning of her great love of travel. Her first adventure was by train across Canada, four days and nights with her “nose pressed against the glass, I didn’t want to miss anything.” Over the years, Lynnie traveled to the Caribbean, all over Europe and to many places in the United States. She also made six trips to her family home in Scotland, realizing her dream of exploring her family heritage.

While on vacation in Vermont, Lynnie met her future husband, Chuck Clapham. They married in Stowe in 1984 and made their homes in Montréal and Richford, eventually settling in Richford full time after her retirement from Canadian Pacific.

Retirement and inactivity were not in Lynnie’s character. Shortly after her retirement from the railroad, she became the executive assistant at Twincraft Skincare. For 17 years, Lynnie brought her organizational skills and travel expertise to Twincraft as an invaluable part of the team.

After her second retirement, Lynnie enjoyed gardening, exploring antique shops, watching old movies and sharpening her skills as a Words With Friends player. On any given day, she would have between five and 10 games going with her friends, winning handily far more often than not.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Chuck Clapham, and the many people that started out as coworkers and went on to become beloved family.

Should you wish to make a memorial donation of any kind, please consider one that would help children in need. And when you have a moment, make a pot of tea and have a shortbread cookie, or go out with your friends, enjoy an order of cashew chicken and plan your next adventure. And send love to Lynnie.