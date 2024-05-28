 Obituary: Marc Lawrence Jacobs, 1953-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 28, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Marc Lawrence Jacobs, 1953-2024 

Former co-owner of Charlie-O’s World Famous in Montpelier had a passion for salvaging old buildings

Published May 28, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated May 28, 2024 at 10:49 a.m.

click to enlarge Marc Jacobs - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Marc Jacobs

Marc Lawrence Jacobs, 70, of Burlington, Vt., passed away on May 18, 2024, after battling stage IV esophageal cancer since October 2023. He passed peacefully and was surrounded by loved ones.

Marc was born on September 21, 1953, to Sam and Ada Jacobs in West Hartford, Conn. Following his father’s entrepreneurial spirit, he moved to Montpelier, Vt., in the 1970s to run Charlie-O’s World Famous, “a dive for nice people,” with his brother, Jeffrey. The brothers started a business purchasing rental properties in Montpelier and, later on, in Burlington. In the mid-1980s, Marc and his wife, Jan, moved to Burlington, and with a shared love for design and architecture, they opened Expo, a furniture and décor boutique situated across from city hall. In 1990 Marc and Jan brought their daughter, Anna, into the world.

click to enlarge Marc Jacobs - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Marc Jacobs

Marc’s passion was salvaging old buildings and restoring them to life as desirable rental properties while maintaining their historical integrity. The relationships he built with contractors, tenants and the community brought endless fulfillment and joy to his life. Marc will be remembered and missed by many.

Upon his passing, some of those grieving shared the following words:

“He’s a gem and a special person who has left a beautiful mark on the world.”

“He’s a gift to those who know him.”

“I loved the guy. He was a good soul with an incredible spirit. I’ll be lost without him…”

“He’s an absolute infamous legend.”

“Marc is larger than life and just a wonderful person.”

“He always brought a smile to my face.”

“He's a good egg and will be missed here in Vermont.”

He is survived by his daughter and best friend, Anna Jacobs, and her husband, Damian Schmitt; loving partner, Roslyn Brown, and her family; sister Andrea Wisneski and her husband, Kim; brother, Jeffrey Jacobs, and his wife, Jody; sister Joan Kriegstein and her husband, Henry; nieces and nephews, Vaughn and Jonah Wisneski, Adie and Sami Kriegstein, and Jesse and Ben Jacobs; and constant companion, Ziggy.

click to enlarge Marc Jacobs - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Marc Jacobs

A private family graveside service was held on May 23, 2024, at Ahavat Gerim Cemetery in So. Burlington, Vt.

