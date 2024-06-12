Obituary: Margaret Nourse, 1944-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Margaret Nourse

Margaret Anne Nourse, 80, a resident of Richford, Vt., passed away peacefully on April 20, 2024, after a brief illness. All four of her beloved daughters were with her in her final days.

Margaret was affectionately known as Marge, Margie or Maggie by the many who loved her. She was playful, kind, generous, sometimes downright silly, and made friends everywhere she went. Marge loved her family and her faith, and she also enjoyed antiques, animals, travel, Patsy Cline, doughnuts and playing games with her grandchildren.

Margaret was a quiet (but fierce) trailblazer throughout her life — the first woman in her family to go to college; an entrepreneur and a “creative,” starting in the mid-1970s; and a single mom who persevered while raising four girls on her own. Margaret was a strong advocate for her daughters, and she took great pride in their success and happiness. She was resilient and tenacious and stayed joyful despite the many challenges she faced and overcame in her life.

"Grandma Marge” spent the last decade of her life living in Vermont, where she developed a close relationship with her youngest grandchild, Henry, and made innumerable friends in Huntington, Burlington and Richford. She continued her trailblazing and won an award for her community service as the liaison between Saint Michael’s College and the residents of St. Joseph’s Home in Burlington. In her last two years, Maggie was surrounded by the love and care of the remarkable staff at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.





Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Margaret and her family moved to Nashville, Tenn., when she was a young girl. She spent the remainder of her childhood in Nashville and graduated from St. Bernard Academy before earning her degree in education from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala. Margie left teaching to focus on raising her four girls and then returned to professional work by starting her own business. During her adult life, she lived in eight different states and traveled extensively to visit her children and grandchildren.

Margaret leaves behind her four daughters, Mo Eppley (Lance Eppley), Colleen Delaney, Alyne Delaney and Patti Delaney (Dean Menke); six grandchildren, Hamilton, Aidan and Keiran Miller, Léo and Matteo Rivera, and Henry Menke; grand-fur babies; siblings, Bill (Pat) Nourse, Connie Parr and Kathy Nourse; many nieces, nephews and cousins; dear friends Kathy Caylor, Terry Lonergan and Carole Rollins; and a legion of friends in Vermont, California, Florida, Texas and Denmark.

A mass of Christian burial will be held in her hometown of Nashville, Tenn., on June 21, 2024. In keeping with her wishes, smaller events to celebrate her life will be held by her daughters in California, Florida, Vermont and Denmark in the future.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to an organization that brings joy to animals or people. You might consider Friends of Strays in St. Petersburg, Fla., or donations to the resident activity fund at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford, Vt.