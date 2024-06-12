 Obituary: Margaret Nourse, 1944-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

June 12, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Margaret Nourse, 1944-2024 

Lifelong trailblazer was the first woman in her family to go to college

Published June 12, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated June 12, 2024 at 7:53 a.m.

click to enlarge Margaret Nourse - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Margaret Nourse

Margaret Anne Nourse, 80, a resident of Richford, Vt., passed away peacefully on April 20, 2024, after a brief illness. All four of her beloved daughters were with her in her final days.

Margaret was affectionately known as Marge, Margie or Maggie by the many who loved her. She was playful, kind, generous, sometimes downright silly, and made friends everywhere she went. Marge loved her family and her faith, and she also enjoyed antiques, animals, travel, Patsy Cline, doughnuts and playing games with her grandchildren.

Margaret was a quiet (but fierce) trailblazer throughout her life — the first woman in her family to go to college; an entrepreneur and a “creative,” starting in the mid-1970s; and a single mom who persevered while raising four girls on her own. Margaret was a strong advocate for her daughters, and she took great pride in their success and happiness. She was resilient and tenacious and stayed joyful despite the many challenges she faced and overcame in her life.

"Grandma Marge” spent the last decade of her life living in Vermont, where she developed a close relationship with her youngest grandchild, Henry, and made innumerable friends in Huntington, Burlington and Richford. She continued her trailblazing and won an award for her community service as the liaison between Saint Michael’s College and the residents of St. Joseph’s Home in Burlington. In her last two years, Maggie was surrounded by the love and care of the remarkable staff at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Margaret and her family moved to Nashville, Tenn., when she was a young girl. She spent the remainder of her childhood in Nashville and graduated from St. Bernard Academy before earning her degree in education from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala. Margie left teaching to focus on raising her four girls and then returned to professional work by starting her own business. During her adult life, she lived in eight different states and traveled extensively to visit her children and grandchildren.

Margaret leaves behind her four daughters, Mo Eppley (Lance Eppley), Colleen Delaney, Alyne Delaney and Patti Delaney (Dean Menke); six grandchildren, Hamilton, Aidan and Keiran Miller, Léo and Matteo Rivera, and Henry Menke; grand-fur babies; siblings, Bill (Pat) Nourse, Connie Parr and Kathy Nourse; many nieces, nephews and cousins; dear friends Kathy Caylor, Terry Lonergan and Carole Rollins; and a legion of friends in Vermont, California, Florida, Texas and Denmark.

A mass of Christian burial will be held in her hometown of Nashville, Tenn., on June 21, 2024. In keeping with her wishes, smaller events to celebrate her life will be held by her daughters in California, Florida, Vermont and Denmark in the future.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to an organization that brings joy to animals or people. You might consider Friends of Strays in St. Petersburg, Fla., or donations to the resident activity fund at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford, Vt.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

  • Obituary: Eric Smith, 1983-2024

  • Eric Smith, 1983-2024

    Gifted musician was also a mechanical wizard who was kind, generous and quick to help others
    • Jun 11, 2024
  • Obituary: David Stirling Peebles, 1947-2024

  • David Stirling Peebles, 1947-2024

    Montpelier man developed a retirement passion for travel with his soulmate and showed his love by preparing spectacular meals
    • Jun 11, 2024
  • Obituary: James DeForge, 1960-2024

  • James DeForge, 1960-2024

    Colchester man’s outlaw spirit, gift for storytelling and infectious personality drew people to him
    • Jun 11, 2024
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation