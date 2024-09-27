Obituary: Maria Elizabeth Bryant, 1940-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Maria Elizabeth Bryant

This wonderful woman who was Maria Elizabeth Bryant died peacefully on Saturday, April 28, 2024, at the Converse Home in Burlington, surrounded by people who loved her. The daughter of Ernesto and Teresa Hoffmann, she was born on June 9, 1940, in Borburata, Venezuela.

Elizabeth taught herself English and secretarial skills and was working at a local paper mill when she met her husband and love of her life, Robert "Bobby" Bryant. Together they traveled the world and shared many adventures with their children, Karola and Andres. They settled in Augusta, Maine, in the early ’70s, where they enjoyed Maine's beauty and developed lifelong friends. Elizabeth proudly returned to the workplace and continued to enjoy her life with Bobby until his passing in 2015.

Elizabeth soon moved to Burlington, Vt., to be near family and was lovingly cared for at the Converse Home.

Elizabeth is survived by her children, Karola and Andres and his wife, Robyn; grandchildren, Robert, Rebecca, Statia, Myrtle, Bourcard and Vincenta; and great-grandchildren, Leta, Adrianna, Rowan, Ryker, Lilo, Nora and Genevieve. There were many, many other friends from all over the world, neighbors, and people she loved and who loved her. We are grateful to all.

Elizabeth's final wish was to thank the staff at the Converse Home for their loving care and support.

A private service will be held in spring 2025 for Elizabeth's immediate family.

The family prefers no flowers. If you wish to make a donation in Elizabeth's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the family would be very grateful.