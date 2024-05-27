 Obituary: Marion Elizabeth (Provost) Blanchette, 1929-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 27, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Marion Elizabeth (Provost) Blanchette, 1929-2024 

South Burlington woman worked for 35 years for the Catholic Diocese of Vermont

Published May 27, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge Marion Blanchette - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Marion Blanchette

Marion Elizabeth (Provost) Blanchette, 95, of South Burlington died on May 21, 2024.

She was born to the late Edith (Ellwood) Provost and Daniel Provost on February 13, 1929, in Burlington. She married William George Blanchette in 1946, shortly after he returned from the war.

William and Marion spent their married lives in several towns in Chittenden County: Winooski, Burlington, Colchester and South Burlington. They wintered for many years in Palm Bay, Fla.

Marion attended Cathedral High School and worked for 35 years for the Catholic Diocese of Vermont, primarily at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and Saint John Vianney Church.

She was predeceased by her husband, William, and her three siblings: Danny Provost, Bob Provost and Peggy (Provost) Bostock.

Marion is survived by her son, Bradley Napoleon Blanchette, and his spouse, J. Timothy Bourne, of North Hero; and her daughter, Laurie Edith Blanchette, and her companion, Stephen Daily, of South Burlington. She is also survived by her three grandchildren: Bradley Stevens, Mason Stevens and Cole Stevens. Additionally, she is survived by many nephews, nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the McClure Miller Respite House of Colchester, Vt.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on June 3, 2024, 11 a.m., at Saint John Vianney’s in South Burlington, where Marion and William were long-standing parishioners. The family has chosen not to have a viewing. Immediately following the funeral, Marion will be buried at Resurrection Park, adjacent to the church.

Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Services. To send online condolences, please visit readyfuneral.com.

