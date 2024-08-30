Obituary: Marion L. Croto, 1928-2024 

Courtesy

Marion L. Croto, 96, passed away on August 26, 2024, at Respite House.

She was born on April 20, 1928, the daughter of Arthur E. and Catherine McCabe Looney. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary’s Academy in 1945 and Becker Junior College in Worcester, Mass. After a long engagement, Marion married the love of her life, E. Charles Croto, on May 15, 1950. He died on May 5, 1994.

She was the secretary to the manager of New York Life Insurance until 1951. She was employed at the Medical Center Hospital of Vermont from 1965 to 1984, as a secretary in the social service department and then in the medical psychology department. After taking a year off for vacation, she volunteered more than 20,000 hours and 28 years at Fletcher Allen Hospital in the patient support department.

Marion and Charlie spent three months during the winters in Port St. Lucie, Fla. They enjoyed many years of close friendships and playing cards with Em and Francis Shaw and Ruth and Rod Farrell.

She is survived by two daughters, Barbara A. Jones of Vermont and Florida, and Linda J. Croto, of Katy, Texas; two sons, James C. Croto and his wife, Angela, of Essex Jct., Vt., and Thomas A. Croto and his wife, Geralyn, of Essex Jct ., Vt; six grandchildren, Suzanne Evans, Robert Croto, Matthew Croto, Jennnifer Robinson, Alison Croto and Nicholas Croto. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Lucy and Marion Croto, Aidan and Logan Robinson, Isaac and Brandon Pogue, and Nathan and Olivia Evans. She is also survived by two nieces, Kathleen Casey Strong and Jane Looney, and two nephews, John Looney and Brian Looney.

In addition to the loss of her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy L. Casey; two newborns, Patricia E. in August 1954 and a twin, Richard E., in September 1958; her brother, Arthur E Looney Jr., in May 2013 and his wife, Mary Lemnah Looney, in June 2013.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on September 10 at 11 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church, 160 Hinesburg Rd., South Burlington, with a reception to follow at St. John Vianney Hall. Interment will be at New Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Plattsburgh Ave., Burlington.