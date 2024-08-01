Obituary: Mark Birger Benson Sr., 1943-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Mark Benson

Mark Birger Benson Sr. passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on July 13, 2024, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. A beloved husband, brother, father, father-in-law, grandfather, professor and patriot, Birger (ber-jer), as he was known to friends and family, had a rich life, full of travel and tinkering at home. Family was forever and always at the center of his life.

Born on May 18, 1943, in Hanover, N.H., Birger attended Hanover High School and subsequently joined the class of 1965 at Dartmouth College, where he majored in anthropology and was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve Officer Training Corps.

Upon graduating from Dartmouth in June 1965, Birger married Portsmouth native Eleanor “Ellie” Loughlin, a graduate of Mary Hitchcock School of Nursing. Within days of their honeymoon, he was off to Army training. After a year with his Ranger Battalion at Fort Benning, Ga., he led a long-range reconnaissance patrol platoon on a tour in Vietnam as a first lieutenant from 1966 to 1967. It was one of the most formative experiences of his life, and he frequently recounted stories of his fellow soldiers.

In 1969, Birger began an MBA program at Harvard Business School and became a father to his son Mark. Two years later, Craig was born, and in 1973 the family settled in Colchester, Vt., where Birger and Ellie have lived ever since. In 1978, son Sean arrived, and in 1980 daughter Amy completed the family.

In 1979, Birger joined the faculty of Saint Michael’s College as a professor of business and accounting. Teaching both undergraduate and graduate students was a passion he enjoyed for 35 years, until his retirement in 2014. According to one alum, Birger “created a personal bond with students, which kept classes upbeat and interesting.” He loved his students for the variety, energy and humor they added to his life.

Birger was founder and CEO of Pen of Steel, a successful management consulting firm with hundreds of clients around the U.S. In 1985, he and his close friend and business partner, Joanne LaBrake-Muehlberger, established the Saint Michael’s College Center for Organizational Development, offering management and leadership development programs to local businesses such as IDX, Ben & Jerry’s, Vermont Information Processing, and IBM for 17 years.

In his free time, Birger enjoyed sailing, skiing, motorcycling, reading, telling stories and spending time with his family. He is survived by Ellie, his wife of 59 years; his sister Tina (Larry) Dow; sons Mark (Katie), Craig (Sharon) and Sean (Kalpa); daughter, Amy (Matt); and 10 grandchildren, ranging in age from 3 to 28 years old. He was a colorful character and a cheerleader to us all, offering valuable advice whenever a family member faced an important life decision and even when they didn’t. His guidance was often couched in humor, sometimes laced with an off-color limerick or ditty, and always infused with fierce love and a boost of confidence. He has left those who loved him with indelible memories that ease the pain of his passing.

A brief liturgical service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2024, 10 a.m., at the Saint Michael’s College Chapel. A celebration of life with refreshments will immediately follow in the Dion Center at 11 a.m. In honoring Birger, his family would like to express tremendous gratitude for the six-plus years of loving care given to him by his wife, Ellie; for the compassionate attention he received from the entire medical team at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington at his end of life; and for the years of quality care he received through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The family respectfully requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Professor Birger Benson Scholarship Fund, Saint Michael's College, One Winooski Park, Box 256, Colchester, VT 05439, or online at smcvt.edu/giveback, with the name of the scholarship in the comment box. Birger was proud that this fund (established by his former student, Glen Farrell, class of 1983, in recognition of Birger’s mentorship) provides assistance to deserving students with demonstrated financial need.