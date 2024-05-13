Obituary: Martin Michael Bombard, 1989-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Martin Bombard

Our beloved boy, Martin Michael Bombard, departed this world on May 2, 2024, at the age of 34.

Martin, born in Burlington, Vt., on October 15, 1989, was the cherished second child of Martin T. Bombard and Kimberly J. Bombard. He is survived by his loving sisters, Cathleen DaCosta Bombard and her husband, Jeffrey Brusven, of Laguna Beach, Calif.; and Molly Margaret Bombard and her husband, Connor Nolan, of Austin, Texas. Martin also leaves behind his adored nephew and nieces, Oscar Arthur Brusven, Violet Bird Brusven and Poppy Spelman Nolan.

Surrounded by his large extended family, Martin's childhood was filled with idyllic summers by Lake Champlain, memorable birthdays camping with beloved friends on his uncle's property and festive Christmases in Stowe, Vt. Martin thrived skiing on the weekends with family and friends, and his high school years were marked by his passion for football, culminating in his graduation from Burlington High School in 2008.

Martin's interests spanned from fishing to films, and he had a proclivity for building forts and bonfires on the beach. He possessed a unique bond with animals, keeping a pet squirrel and effortlessly catching fish with his bare hands. Birds would perch on his shoulders, and deer would approach him during walks in the woods, illustrating his innate connection to the natural world.

Despite Martin's deep affection for the world around him and everyone in it, his profound sensitivity proved to be both a blessing and a curse. While he cherished his connections with his close friends and family, he struggled to cope with the intensity of his emotions. Unable to find solace in conventional means, Martin turned to substance use as a way to numb the overwhelming sensations that often consumed him. Nevertheless, Martin’s close-knit circle stood by him unwaveringly from boyhood to the very end.

In memory of Martin's life, his family urges honesty and transparency about the circumstances surrounding his passing. They believe that sharing Martin's story may save lives and bring awareness to the epidemic of drug addiction. Their hope is that by speaking the truth, they can prevent others from experiencing the pain of addiction and loss.

There is solace in knowing that Martin’s spirit is now free from the burdensome pain he endured on this earth. Martin is now reunited with his grandparents, who loved him deeply.

He was our boy and forever will be.

