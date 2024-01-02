Obituary: Mary Ann Minardo, 1941-2023 

Courtesy

Mary Ann Minardo

Mary Ann Minardo, 82, of Essex Junction, Vt., died peacefully on December 26, 2023, surrounded by her husband and children, after a long illness. Mary Ann — Minnie, to her friends, of which she had many — was born in Flint, Mich., on September 3, 1941. Minnie was the only and deeply cherished child of William F. and Catherine (Forquer) Minardo.



Minnie attended Flint Northern High School. At 16, she proudly joined her father in his years-long mission to open a Community School in Flint by teaching an adult male swim class during summer break — a class full of men that were petrified of water. It took her a week and guts to get them all to trust her in the pool. This time was the birth of Minnie’s bold creativity in facing challenging situations with ingenuity and charm.



After graduating from Purdue University in 1959 with a BA in education, Minnie returned to Flint Northern to teach ninth-grade foreign relations. In 1964, she married the father of her four children and embarked on a life that saw many happy years raising her family in her beloved Endwell, N.Y., community and, later, a rural chapter with cows and chickens in Jonesville, Vt.



Mary Ann's work life had many chapters. At Mount Mansfield High School, she supported students as a career counselor for those entering the workforce. She started as administrative support at McAuliffe’s Office Products and soon became a successful salesperson. In 1991, MA began a 23-year stint with the State of Vermont Education Department as an assessment consultant, as standards were being adopted through state and local assessments to provide consistent learning goals for all students in all schools.



In 1991, she married William A. Litchfield, with whom she shared a joyful 32 years in Jeffersonville and later Essex Junction.



Mary Ann loved being with her friends and family, going anywhere with Bill, entertaining, gardening, reading, baking, and tap dancing. She adored her grandchildren, who arrived in the world in abundance when she was starting to give up hope. She deeply valued the depths and strength of her longest friendships. Daily, she brightened interactions in the world with her warmth and curiosity.



Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Bill Litchfield, of Essex Junction. Her four children and nine grandchildren also survive her: Amanda Tosch (husband Bill, Louisa and Sam Liddle) of Nantucket, Mass.; Melissa Schaefer (husband Scott, Thomas and Colin Schaefer) of Bellevue, Wash.; Matthew Tosch (wife Johanna, Mason, Mia and Zoe Tosch) of Andover, Mass., and Andrew Tosch (wife Amy, Sadie and Carter Tosch) of Jericho, Vt. Bill’s children also survive Mary Ann: Bill Litchfield (wife Mary Ellen), Nate Litchfield (wife Rachel), and Christine Purple (husband Mark Purple, Emma and Alex).



A memorial will be held in spring 2024. In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of a donation in Mary Ann’s memory to the McClure Miller Respite House. The quality of care and love Minnie received at the Respite House was beyond compare, especially in her final days. Everyone should be fortunate enough to receive this level of support in their final chapter.