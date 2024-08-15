Obituary: Mary Catherine (Spillane) Wallman, 1931-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Mary Wallman

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Ms. Mary Wallman on August 14, shortly after her 93rd Birthday. Mary was born in Harrison, N.J., on July 16, 1931, the daughter of Daniel and Catherine Spillane.

She served in the Air Force and was a veterinary technician at Raritan Animal Hospital before starting a family.

Mary received her nursing degree later in life from St. Michael's College in Winooski, Vt., where she also worked on the security team evenings, while obtaining her degree. She worked at the Vermont Women's Health Center in Burlington, Vt., as a physician's assistant from 1980 to 2000, when she retired. She was a mentor to many.

Mary loved all things outdoors — camping, kayaking, hiking, birding — and, of course, she was always an animal advocate her entire life. She raised, showed and sledded her beloved Siberian huskies. She was known to pick up any injured animal along the side of the road to care for.

After moving to St. Petersburg, Fla., she worked as a school crossing guard, volunteered at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve and fostered many cats from Save our Strays.

Survivors include her former husband, Harold Carl Wallman, of Randolph, Vt.; her sisters, Agnes Cartier, of Pittsfield, Mass., and Joan DeFrancesco (Pat), of Princeton, N.J.; her children, Heidi Wallman (Jeff), of Hinsdale, Mass., and Eric Wallman (Gay), of Randolph, Vt.; her grandchildren, Erin Masoero (Peter), of Millbury, Mass., and Shannon Wallman Hatch, of Brookfield, Vt. She was also blessed with two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Pierce Masoero, of Millbury, Mass.

She was predeceased by her three brothers, Daniel, William and Phillip Spillane.

Her family would like to extend their love and gratitude to her angel, Lily Alcott, a dear friend who visited with her each and every day at the nursing home; Empath Health (Hospice) Lavender Team, Kayla, Chloe and Althea, who unconditionally provided her with the utmost love and care for the last seven months of her life; and gratitude to Mike, Nancy, Elizabeth, Karen, Esther and Shelley who were always there for her.

In keeping her memory alive, visit an animal shelter, foster a dog or cat or volunteer at a women's shelter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be graciously accepted at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve in St. Petersburg, Fla.; the Berkshire Humane Society in Pittsfield Mass.; or Empath Health (Hospice), Clearwater Fla.

Per her wishes, there will be no funeral services. A private family memorial service will be held at a future date, where she will be returned to the earth with her beloved cats.