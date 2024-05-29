 Obituary: Mary Frances Chapman, 1960-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 29, 2024

Obituary: Mary Frances Chapman, 1960-2024 

Middlebury woman was a strong advocate for those struggling with issues such as poverty and housing insecurity

Published May 29, 2024

Mary Chapman
  • Courtesy
  • Mary Chapman

Mary Frances Chapman, 63, passed away unexpectedly on May 2, 2024, after suffering from a stroke.

Mary was born on July 19, 1960, in Middlebury, Vt., the daughter of John and Shirley Chapman.

She attended both Vergennes and Middlebury Union High Schools, graduating from MUHS in 1979. Additionally, Mary took courses at both Champlain College and the Community College of Vermont.

Through much of her life, Mary dealt with managing her mental health and substance addiction. She was very committed to her well-being. In the last decade, she was able to use her experiences to become a strong advocate for those struggling with issues such as poverty and housing insecurity. During that time she became a member of the Community Bridges project through Counseling Service of Addison County. She also served on the board of the John Graham Shelter.

Mary also found a love for painting, most specifically paint pouring. It was her goal to turn her passion into a profession, and she dreamed of exhibiting her pieces someday.

Mary also loved gardening, sitting on her front porch, listening to the birds and feeding the squirrels.

Mary was predeceased her mother, Shirley Chapman. She is survived by her father, John Chapman of Addison, Vt.; daughters, Amy Fitzsimmons of Hinesburg, Vt., and Christina Chapman of Kannapolis, N.C.; sisters, Peggy Chapman and Michelle Provencher of Huntersville, N.C., and Maddy Martell of Lincoln, Vt.; brothers, Michael Chapman of Hancock, Vt., and Mark Chapman of Addison; beloved grandchildren, Jules, Zoë, Wilder and Niko; nieces, Bridgette Shepard and Rachel Chapman; nephews, Douglas Burnham Jr. and Dale Provencher; three great-nephews; and two great-nieces.

Mary’s family invite you to join them for a celebration of her life. They will be gathering on Saturday, July 20, 2024, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Middlebury Recreation Center at 154 Creek Road.

