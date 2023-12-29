Obituary: Mary Frances Sparhawk Graham, 1933-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Mary Graham

Mary Frances Sparhawk Graham, 90, of Colchester, Vt., peacefully passed away at home with family by her side on December 12, 2023.

She was born on February 12, 1933, in Burlington, Vt., to Sam and Mary (Purington) Sparhawk, and Mary's journey included many years growing up and living on Porters Point in Colchester. Her education included her high school experience at House in the Pines in Norton, Mass., where she graduated in 1951. She then furthered her education at the University of Vermont Medical School, specializing in X-ray technology.



On February 23, 1957, she was wed to David Alan Graham in Tucson, Ariz., who predeceased her in June 2013.



Mary dedicated herself to her field, serving as an X-ray technologist in St. Paul, Minn. (1972-1977), the Medical Center Hospital of Vermont (1979-1980) and Fanny Allen Hospital (1980-2012).



Beyond her professional accomplishments, Mary found joy in travel. Her passion for genealogy reflected her deep appreciation for family roots.



Surviving her is her son, Craig Graham; her nieces, Jill Scott (Will) and Polly Sparhawk; and her nephews, Sam Sparhawk (Barbara), Jeff Sparhawk (Susan) and Peter Sparhawk (Andrea). She is also survived by many close friends, including Tom and Lynn Coutermarsh of Colchester, her very special friends.



Many thanks to Diane Gagnon and the wonderful staff at Home Instead, whose services allowed Mary to be at home during her final days.



Mary was predeceased by her brother, Sam Sparhawk III, in 2021, and her cousins, George Hall Sparhawk and Peter Sparhawk.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests considering a donation to the Central Vermont Humane Society, 1589 Route 14S, East Montpelier, VT, in Mary's honor. May her warm spirit and contributions be remembered fondly.