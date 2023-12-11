Obituary: Mary Louise Smith, 1930-2023 

Courtesy

Mary Smith

Mary Louise Smith passed away on November 26, 2023, at the McClure Miller Respite House. She was at peace to move on from a full life of 93 years.



Mary Louise Jones was born on August 25, 1930, in Stillwater, Okla., to Fred and Ruth Jones. She had fond memories of growing up in this little town with her parents; her older brother, Lloyd; and a close circle of friends.



After high school, Mary attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, where she met Jim Smith, who had just returned from serving in the U.S. Army in postwar Germany. They each caught the other’s eye, and before long, Jim and a small group of friends started walking from the OSU campus to Mary’s home to serenade her from outside. They married in 1950 and went on to have four daughters, Cathy, Sara, Dana and Leslie. Life was busy with a growing family. Jim worked in marketing for Ford Motor Company, which meant occasional transfers. Mary endeavored to create a sense of home and community in each new location, and she never lost sight of completing her college education. While living in Cincinnati, Ohio, she earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Cincinnati, an accomplishment that brought her profound pride.



While they lived in several locations, Mary and Jim spent a significant amount of time in Colorado, where she achieved her dream of becoming a teacher at LaSalle Elementary School while he served as the Rocky Mountain district manager for Lincoln-Mercury in Denver. They also spent 14 years in North Carolina, enjoying numerous family gatherings that included their beloved grandchildren, Daniel, Lara, Dave, Clare, Anna, Jessica, Colton and Andrew. Many celebrations and softball games took place at their home on Old Graham Road. Eventually, Mary and Jim began spending more time in Vermont. After he passed in 2008, she moved there permanently in 2010. She enjoyed autumn foliage, beautiful snowfalls, drives to Bristol, visits to Shelburne Farms, views of Lake Champlain and walks on Church Street. She also cherished a close circle of friends in her small Burlington neighborhood.



Throughout her life, Mary found satisfaction in a variety of interests and experiences. From middle age until recently, she always had a Great Dane by her side. She loved old architecture, beautiful gardens and open countryside. She valued literature, working her way through many works by Shakespeare, Tolstoy and Dostoyevsky. She also loved Italian opera, especially Verdi’s Rigoletto.



Nothing, however, brought her more joy than being with family.



Mary is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy and Peter Kreyling, Sara and Bruce Curtis, Dana and Mike Sutton, and Leslie and Jerry Williams, as well as her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. We all witnessed her excitement at countless reunions and celebrations over the years. At her last Thanksgiving, on November 23, 2023, she happily set her beautiful maple dining table for a family dinner, one plate at a time.



In lieu of condolences, please consider a donation to the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, a cause Mary deeply valued. Checks can be made out to USCRI and mailed to USCRI Development Department, 2231 Crystal Dr., Ste, 350, Arlington, VA 22202.