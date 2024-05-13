Obituary: Michael Joseph Siciliano, 1937-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Michael Siciliano

Michael Joseph Siciliano, 86, died on Friday, May 3, 2024, at his home in Essex Junction, Vt. He was born on May 12, 1937, and raised in Brooklyn, the son of Michael and Marion, née Masi.

His education was in the New York metropolitan area: the scientifically-oriented Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan; Jesuit-run St. Peter’s College in Jersey City for his BS, received in 1959; and Long Island University in Brooklyn for his MS in biology, received in 1962. He took a junior faculty position at LIU while he matriculated at New York University for his PhD. He met and married Jeanette Boccard while at LIU and had two girls, Jeanne and Lorraine. He attained his PhD in molecular genetics in 1970, and the family moved to Houston, Texas, where he joined M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in a postdoctoral fellowship. His son, Peter, was born in 1971.

Michael joined the faculties of M.D. Anderson and Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences in 1972. He was awarded life tenure at LIU before he left and was continually tenured at M.D. Anderson since his first award in 1980. He enjoyed 36 continuous years of peer-reviewed research funding and achieved the position of Kenneth D. Muller Professor of Tumor Genetics. The research he led and collaborated on furthered the knowledge of human genome mapping, genetic events associated with myotonic dystrophy and strategies to help identify individuals at risk for certain cancers. His work resulted in 156 peer-reviewed journal articles, 52 invited book chapters and four awarded patents.

Michael was a tireless advocate of academic freedom and peer-reviewed due process. He was a major driving force in ensuring faculty participation in institutional governance and was elected to the Faculty Senate of M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, to the chair of the Faculty Senate and to the chair of the University of Texas System Faculty Advisory Council. Michael trained talented students from many continents, mentoring 14 graduate students to their PhD degrees, 10 postdoctoral trainees and 34 tutorial students.

Retiring in 2008, he cherished and maintained relationships with his former students and colleagues. He enjoyed adventures with his family and the camaraderie of his wide circle of friends in the pursuit of improving his bridge and golf games, supporting Houston sports teams through periods of great achievement and grim despair, and his lifelong passion, fishing. Michael was never happier than when he was with family and friends, surf casting or captaining a boat in pursuit of a perfect confluence of wind and tide. From Matagorda Bay in the Gulf of Mexico to Shinnecock Bay in Long Island, all who shared his fishing adventures have legendary tales of his fishing prowess and defiance of inclement weather.

Michael is survived by his former wife, Jeanette; his daughters, Jeanne (Escott) and Lorraine (Brian); his son, Peter; his grandchildren, Kyle (Natalie), Kelly (Ben), Evan Michael and Alexander; his great-grandchildren, Owen, Elle and Mira; and his brother, George (Virginia).

A memorial service in celebration of Michael’s life will be held at a future date. Donations may be made in Michael’s memory to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation.