Obituary: Michael Richard Bleier, 1979-2024 

Parents of Michael Richard Bleier wish it to be known that beloved son Michael, age 45, peacefully passed away on June 22, 2024, at 6:33 a.m., in the care of Hospice House in Concord, N.H.

Michael was born in Mount Kisco, N.Y., on January 10, 1979, to mother Marjory Bleier Bissette and the late Steven Bleier. He lived in Chappaqua and Bedford, N.Y., until the age of 15, attending Douglas Grafflin Elementary School and Rippowam Cisqua School. Mike graduated from Brattleboro Union High School, class of 1997, after his mother, Marjory, and he moved to Vermont in 1994. He attended the University of Vermont, graduating from Vermont Technical College in Randolph, Vt., and subsequently earning his journeyman and masters electrician licenses.

Michael excelled in soccer, hiking, rock and ice climbing, skiing, and other sports, joining Vermont’s Sugarbush Ski Resort ski patrol for 13 years. He later taught his children and many of their classmates to ski and coached soccer and lacrosse. Michael savored the trip of a lifetime to Italy to ski the Alps in March 2023.

Working as part of the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps at Emerald Lake Park in 1999, Michael met Mary Lauscha of Rutland, Vt. They married in 2006 and moved to New Hampshire, where they settled to raise their own family.

In 2011, Michael launched Applied Cabling Technologies LLC (ACT), extending electrical services to business, educational and residential clients in New Hampshire and Vermont. Michael joined the BNI business association in August 2011; BNI awarded Michael 2023 Chapter Member of the Year, noting “over the years, Mike has served Twin City BNI in nearly every position on the leadership team … Even when dealing with numerous health challenges, he continue[d] to serve Twin State BNI as a member of the Membership Committee.”

In May 2023, Michael was diagnosed with an unmethylated glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Mother Marjory and stepfather Stephen Bissette drove Michael to almost every medical appointment and treatment and ACT business obligations — allowing Mike’s wife and children to lead relatively normal lives — until his decision to cease treatment in late May 2024.

Michael is survived by his parents Marjory and Stephen Bissette of Windsor, Vt.; brother, William Bleier; stepbrother, Daniel Bissette; stepsister, Maia Rose Bissette; five children, Hayden, Rosalyn, Aggie, Jonny and Reuben; and wife, Mary, of Springfield, N.H.

There will be a memorial service on July 27, 2024, 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church in New London, N.H., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, send donations to On Belay at on-belay.org, supporting children impacted by cancer in their families.

Michael’s love and devotion to family, friends, community, business associates and employees, clients, and everyone whose paths he crossed made an indelible positive difference in countless lives. Michael’s quiet, caring, open and kind nature, as well as his passion, strength, ingenuity, spirit and smile, will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.