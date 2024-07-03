Obituary: Michael Richard Bleier, 1979-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Michael Richard Bleier

Michael Richard Bleier, 45, beloved husband and father, passed on the morning of June 22, 2024, due to complications resulting from glioblastoma, an aggressive and absolutely devasting brain cancer.

Mike was born on January 10, 1979, in Mount Kisco, N.Y., to the late Steven Bleier and Marjory Bissette.

During summer 1999, Mike met Mary, the love of his life, while working as park rangers at Emerald Lake State Park in Vermont. They have been inseparable ever since. The couple married in 2006 and went on to have five amazing children, Hayden, Rosalyn, Aggie, Jonny and Reuben. Mike’s children were his absolute treasures, and his love for them will forever be a part of their hearts. They will remember him as a strong and compassionate man but most of all as their absolutely adored “Daddy.”

Professionally, Mike found fulfillment in operating his company, Applied Cabling Technologies, which he founded in 2011. His dedication to his employees and colleagues was unmatched, a true reflection of both his kindness and character.

Beyond family and work, Mike was a passionate soccer and lacrosse coach. His commitment to sharing his love of these sports touched the lives of many local children, leaving an indelible mark on all those he encountered.

Perhaps Mike’s greatest joy and the source of so many happy memories were the 13 years he spent as a ski patroller at Sugarbush Ski Resort. He loved the mountains, and they in return loved him back.

Mike was an uncomplicated and genuine man. While his passing is tragic, his life was certainly not. He lived it to the fullest, loved unconditionally and believed in the good in everyone.

“Semper in animo semper in corde meo.”

Mike’s spirit is finally free, but our family is heartbroken. He shall be deeply missed, always.

A service is scheduled for July 27, 2024, 11 a.m., at the First Baptist Church in New London, N.H., with a reception to follow.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mike’s life

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to On Belay, a wonderful organization committed to supporting children who have been impacted by a loved one’s cancer diagnosis.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit chadwickfuneralservice.com, where a link can also be found to plant memorial trees in memory of Michael Richard Bleier.