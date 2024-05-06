Obituary: Michael Samara, 1948-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Michael Samara

Michael David Samara passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack, at his home, on April 26. Extraordinary staff from the South Burlington Emergency Departments and his beloved wife, Lucy, were by his side.

Michael was born on March 5, 1948, to Josephine and Frederick Samara of Manchester, N.H. He grew up in a close-knit Lebanese and Syrian American family, with his Arabic-speaking grandparents living in the apartment downstairs. Throughout his life, he took significant pride in his heritage. In 1970, he earned his degree at the University of New Hampshire, and two years later, he went on to earn his master’s degree in education in counseling and personnel, also at UNH. It was during this time at UNH that he met his best friend and partner, Lucy. They married in 1975 at the Community Church of Durham, UCC.

Michael served as co-director of residential life and director of counseling at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Indiana before moving to Vermont in 1977 to serve as director of student life at Saint Michael’s College. Michael was soon promoted to the role of dean of students and vice president for student affairs and served for 35 years before retiring in 2012. During this time, he touched the lives of a broad range of people: students, faculty, administrators and the dining hall staff. He was beloved for his thoughtful and caring demeanor, advocacy, equity and inclusion. He formed lasting relationships, including with students, many of whom stayed in touch with him for decades after graduating. Following his retirement, Michael enrolled in the Clinical Pastoral Education Program at the UVM Medical Center. Michael went on to serve as a per diem chaplain at the medical center and on the professional advisory group for the CPE Program.

Michael returned to Saint Michael’s College in a part-time position from 2013 to 2018, serving on the campus ministry staff and in academic support. On his second retirement from SMC, Michael wrote, “I must end with a special thank you and acknowledgement to the Society of Saint Edmund. The Edmundites took a chance on a young man in 1977. I have always felt their hospitality, support, love and faithful care. I am most grateful.”

Michael’s greatest love was his family. He adored his two children, Julie Samara Thompson and Andrew Samara, and their spouses, Matthew Thompson and Emily Hubbard Samara. Michael dearly loved spending time with his five granddaughters: Audrey and Madeleine Samara Thompson, and Franny, Juno and Robin Samara, who experienced their “Jiddo” as full of poems, stories, games, laughter and silly songs.

Michael had a passion for writing, Boston sports, playing guitar and vacationing on Wells Beach. He loved watching his children and grandchildren in all of their interests and activities. Michael also took significant meaning from his faith and was an active member of the First Congregational Church UCC of Burlington for nearly 40 years and served the church community in many roles.

Along with Lucy, his children and their spouses, and his grandchildren, Michael is survived by his brother, Richard Samara, of Manchester, N.H., and many beloved in-laws, cousins and friends.

A celebration of Michael’s life will be held on Friday, May 31, at 1:30 p.m., at the First Congregational Church UCC of Burlington, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael’s honor can be made to the Joint Urban Ministry Project or to the First Congregational Church of Burlington Pastoral Care Fund.