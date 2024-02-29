Obituary: Michael Traynor, 1956-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Michael Gerard Traynor, 67, of Colchester, Vt., passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at his residence.

Born on July 11, 1956, in County West Meath, Ireland, he was the son of Robert Joseph Traynor and Ann Margaret (Walsh) Traynor, originally of Union, N.J., and later Whitingham, Vt.

Michael was a 1974 graduate of Whitingham High School and then served his country as a member of the U.S. Army from 1974 through 1976. Following his discharge from the service, Michael began his career as a welder and in 1980 joined UA Local 698 (pipe fitter) in Burlington, Vt. He was a member of the union for 43 years, working assignments all over the United States and specializing in nuclear welding. He retired in 2018.

Following his retirement, Michael worked as a Colchester school district driver for the Colchester School Corporation and often talked about how much he enjoyed transporting the children.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. and Ann M. Traynor. He is survived by his son, Ryan Ploof; brother, Robert G. (Doremy) Traynor; sisters, Mary A. Traynor (Marvin) Gates and Rose M. Traynor; and many nieces and nephews, but most especially Kira Traynor, who held a special place in his heart.