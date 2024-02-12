Obituary: Nancy Slater Cobden, 1947-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Nancy Cobden

Nancy Slater Cobden, 76, died suddenly while enjoying a hike on Chipman Hill in Middlebury on February 4, 2024. Nancy is survived by her husband, Geoffrey Cobden; her sons Dylan Cobden (wife Joanna Cobden and children Carter, Camden and Chloe) and Llewellyn Cobden (wife Christa Shute); and her grandchildren Bronwen Cobden, Oliver Cobden and Austin Cobden. She was predeceased by her parents, Irving Slater and Josephine Ahern Slater, of Keene, N.H.



Nancy grew up in Keene, N.H., and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire and her master’s of education from the University of Vermont. Her love of teaching brought her to teach in Canaan, Vt., for two years before she focused on adult basic education in northwestern Vermont. She was a director of adult basic education before moving to Middlebury to teach adult education at Middlebury High School. She later became the assistant director of the Hannaford Career Center.



Nancy served her community in many ways, most recently and especially as the chair of John Graham Housing & Services to help families find affordable, safe housing and services in Addison County. She chaired the Vermont Retired Teachers Association and served on the board of the Middlebury Acting Company.



Nancy and Geoff loved to support local venues throughout Vermont, listening to jazz and other forms of music and enjoying a good trivia night. Known for her annual support of Darn Tough socks, Nancy loved to support local businesses in as many ways as she could. She still played golf, hiked, skied and danced to good music. They enjoyed travels and adventures locally and abroad in Wales with family.



Nancy was lovingly devoted to her family and friends, especially the grandkids in whom she found such great pleasure. She always ensured that the family gathered from various parts of the state to their home in Weybridge on a regular basis to enjoy each other’s company and the joy of her new grandson, Austin.



Any donations in Nancy’s honor would be gratefully accepted by John Graham Housing & Services.



Arrangements are under the direction of Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home in Middlebury. Online condolences can be left at sandersonfuneralservices.com.