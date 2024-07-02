Obituary: Nancy Wry Cioffi, 1931-2024 

Courtesy

Nancy Cioffi

Nancy Wry Cioffi, 92, of St. Albans, Vt., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at her home in St. Albans, with her loving family by her side.

Nancy was born in St. Albans on October 23, 1931, and was the oldest child of Florence O’Heare Wry and Ernest V. Wry. She was a lifelong resident of St. Albans. Nancy met the love of her life, Robert A. “Bob” Cioffi, in first grade, and many years later, she reconnected with Bob and agreed to go out on a date. The date proved to be a success, and they were married on April 19, 1954, and enjoyed 66 wonderful years together until Bob’s passing in 2020. Together they raised their four children, Frank Cioffi, Rob Cioffi, Susan Cioffi Boulerice and Carol Cioffi Spillane.

Nancy graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1949. She then went on to pursue her degree as a registered nurse (RN) at Mary Fletcher Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1952. Nancy worked as an RN doing private duty early on and then worked in the operating rooms at Kerbs Memorial Hospital and St. Albans Hospital for a number of years. Nancy retired from nursing and joined Bob to manage their affordable housing developments. However, her greatest profession was nurturing and caring for all in her world, including her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends, which she continued throughout her entire life right to the very end. Always selfless and concerned for others, she was gracious and grateful for all she was afforded in life.

Nan and Bob were a remarkable couple who stood by each other through all of life's ups and downs, always forging ahead with love, kindness, compassion and purpose, with positive attitudes and while having fun along the way. Bob was the visionary when it came to business ventures, and Nan was his rock, exuding quiet strength, support and encouragement throughout it all. She was his partner, and they made an incredible life together while making a positive difference in our local communities by creating affordable housing units and neighborhoods and donating land and the water and sewer infrastructure for the Hard’ack Recreation Area. Part of the land is now home to a great dog park. They were also active in the Democratic Party at the local, state and national levels, with one such endeavor helping senator Patrick Leahy win his first election and every reelection thereafter, establishing a long friendship with Patrick and Marcelle. They enjoyed a lifetime of dear friends, including the families of Larry and Peggy Larrow, Paul and Alicia Fredette, Larry and Lorraine Handy, John and Teresa Manahan, Robert “Shorty” and Rena Goulette, Richard and Claire Manahan, Frank and Rosemary Spendley, Frank and Dottie Dowling, Virgin and Paul Stapleton, Bob and Mary O’Brien, Rod and Noreen Corrigan, and Bob and Arkie Corrigan.

Nancy, fondly referred to as Nana, was beautiful inside and out. She was the strongest, sweetest, most gentle, caring and loving person to her family and to so many people she included as part of her world. Nana showered all who knew her with love, kindness and giving to no end. She always remembered all the people she loved in so many ways — cards written, a call or prayer, gifts sent or a helping hand, to name a few. If she knew someone needed something and she was able to help make a difference, it was done. No acknowledgement was ever necessary or expected. Nana was an exquisite personal shopper who knew everyone’s sizes, colors, styles and favorite brands. She was always impeccably dressed and was known for her signature scent, Estée Lauder Youth Dew, and her scent would linger, letting us know she was present or had been. She worked hard to make all holidays special, especially Christmas, and was always baking and cooking holiday favorites, carrying on Italian family traditions (even though she was Irish) and making sure to include extended family and friends — not only on holidays but throughout the year. Nana’s superpower was making everyone she encountered feel so very special. Communication was a strength, as she was eloquent and precise in her writing and speaking. Nana welcomed everyone and made friends everywhere she went. She was truly interested in the lives of others, always asking about how they were doing and their families. As a close friend once said, “You leave Nancy feeling better about yourself than when you started the conversation.”

Nana was always so grateful and gracious, teaching us to the very end. In the end, love for family, faith in God, the importance of friends and helping others are by far the most profound values she taught us. While our hearts are broken, we feel very fortunate to have been blessed to call you ours, and we are so very happy that you shared your abundance of love with so many people. You made everyone you encountered a better person.

Nancy leaves behind her son Frank Cioffi; son Robert Cioffi and daughter-in-law ,Tina Cioffi; daughter Susan Cioffi Boulerice and son-in-law, Marcel Boulerice; daughter Carol Cioffi Spillane and son-in-law, Mike Spillane; grandchildren, Michael Cioffi (Alaina), Brett Boulerice (Brittany), Jennifer Howrigan (Ryan), Chadwick Cioffi (Renée), Katelyn Essex (Tyler), Kiley Boulerice, Benjamin Cioffi (Chelsey), Logan Spillane, Caleb Cioffi, Haley Spillane and Owen Cioffi; great-grandchildren Frankie Cioffi; Bennett and Jack Cioffi; Grace, Quinn and Ray Howrigan; Carly and Sam Essex; Brayden and Brennan Boulerice; Madelynn O’Heare Gonzalez; Carter Cioffi; soon-to-be great-grandchild, Baby Boy Cioffi; and all her special canine and feline friends. Nancy also leaves many special nieces and nephews of the Paquin, Smith, Villella, Cioffi and Peters families; extended family, including special cousin Daniel Dilworth, Bob and MaryAnn Chaffee, the Dilworth family and the Forrest Family; special friends Virgin Stapleton, Rose Rixon, Frank Spendley, Jean Carpenter, Linda Maley, Teresa and John Manahan, Dr. Toby Sadkin, John Gallagher, Tom Gallagher, Peter Todd and Lori Fredette, Brian Jaibur and René “RBI” Benway.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Bob; her granddaughter Alexa Rose Cioffi; her parents; her sister Polly; sisters-in-law Celia Paquin, Gertrude Villella and Marion Smith Walsh; and brothers-in-law Lt. Col. William G. Cioffi Sr., Franklin Cioffi, Dr. Loran Smith, Col. Burton Paquin, Donald Villella, Donald Peters and Robert “Butch” Walsh; nieces Linda Smith Gleason and Lauren Smith Baker. It is our hope that our Nana is celebrating with all our family and friends that have gone before her.

We’d like to thank Dr. Stewart Manchester, Dr. Toby Sadkin and their office staff, Franklin County Rehab, Visiting Nurses Association, Home Instead Caregivers and Visiting Angels for their support and kindness over the past few months and weeks.

Calling hours will be held Monday, July 15, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Heald Funeral Home in St. Albans.

A mass celebrating Nancy’s life will be held at Saint Anne’s Shrine on July 16, 2024, 1:30 p.m., with burial services at 4 p.m. in the Holy Cross Cemetery in St. Albans.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Holy Cross Cemetery, care of Denise Messier, 68 Smith St., St. Albans, VT 05478, for the maintenance and beautification of the cemetery in honor of Nancy Cioffi.

To send Nancy’s family a written expression of sympathy, please visit our online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com .

The Cioffi family and our community was so very fortunate and lucky to have this special wonderful lady in our lives. We will miss you immensely, but your legacy of love, kindness, compassion and giving will live on in all you touched. May you rest in eternal peace with Papa and all your relatives and friends.