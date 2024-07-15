Obituary: Nathalie E. Lovett, 1927-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Nathalie E. Lovett

Nathalie E. Lovett of Shelburne, Vt., was reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Bill, on July 3, 2024, one day shy of her 97th birthday.

Nathalie was predeceased by her husband, William “Bill” Lovett, in March 2022. She is survived by her six children, Madonna Repeta of Bedford, N.H.; Mark Lovett of Jackson, Wy.; Melissa Grasz of Hull, Mass.; Jude Melen of Shelburne, Vt.; and Pamela Lovett and Valerie Lovett, both of South Burlington, Vt. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours. A Catholic mass celebrating Nathalie’s life and faith will be held on Friday, August 16, 2024, at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Shelburne, Vt., 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association, as in the end this disease is what took our beloved mother from us.

For full obituary please visit gregorycremation.com.