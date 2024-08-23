Obituary: Neal White, 1947-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Neal White

Professor Neal White, professor emeritus at San Francisco State University in the Photography, Fine Arts Department, passed away after a long illness, on Thursday evening, July 25, 2024, with his wife, Paula, by his side.

Artist, photographer, oil painter, cinematographer, historian, bona fide genius, cartoonist, certified Chinese medical practitioner, acupuncturist, expert marksman and teacher are just a few of the titles rightly assigned to Neal. He was a brilliant person, a person of many accomplishments, yet he considered kindness his most important attribute.

Neal was predeceased by his adored mother, the artist Renee White, and his father, Dr. Sidney White.

He leaves behind his beloved child, Sergiu IV White, of Vermont; his brothers, Geoff, Rory and Rush, of California; his lifelong dear friends, Neil Reichline, Dr. Peter Eckman, Tim Haworth and George Berticevich; his wife, Paula Mack, of Vermont; her child, Maxine Darling (Isaac), of Maine; and countless works of art in homes, private collections and museums around the world, along with many works still to be seen.

There are no public services, as we each honor Neal and grieve his passing with our own unique practices.