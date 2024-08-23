 Obituary: Neal White, 1947-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 23, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Neal White, 1947-2024 

Accomplished artist with numerous talents considered kindness his most important attribute

Published August 23, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated August 23, 2024 at 9:43 a.m.

click to enlarge Neal White - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Neal White

Professor Neal White, professor emeritus at San Francisco State University in the Photography, Fine Arts Department, passed away after a long illness, on Thursday evening, July 25, 2024, with his wife, Paula, by his side.

Artist, photographer, oil painter, cinematographer, historian, bona fide genius, cartoonist, certified Chinese medical practitioner, acupuncturist, expert marksman and teacher are just a few of the titles rightly assigned to Neal. He was a brilliant person, a person of many accomplishments, yet he considered kindness his most important attribute.

Neal was predeceased by his adored mother, the artist Renee White, and his father, Dr. Sidney White.

He leaves behind his beloved child, Sergiu IV White, of Vermont; his brothers, Geoff, Rory and Rush, of California; his lifelong dear friends, Neil Reichline, Dr. Peter Eckman, Tim Haworth and George Berticevich; his wife, Paula Mack, of Vermont; her child, Maxine Darling (Isaac), of Maine; and countless works of art in homes, private collections and museums around the world, along with many works still to be seen.

There are no public services, as we each honor Neal and grieve his passing with our own unique practices.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation