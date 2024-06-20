 Obituary: Nelson Wentworth, 1932-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 20, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Nelson Wentworth, 1932-2024 

Former Vermont school principal enjoyed retirement in his hometown of Kennebunk

Published June 20, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated June 20, 2024 at 9:57 a.m.

click to enlarge Nelson Wentworth - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Nelson Wentworth

Nelson Edwin Wentworth, 92, a resident of Kennebunk, died peacefully on June 17, 2024, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Kennebunk, Maine, on January 26, 1932, the son of Norman C. and Helena I. (Coombs) Wentworth.

Although earning later degrees from Florida State University and the University of Vermont, he took special pride in being a graduate of Kennebunk High School in 1950 and Gorham State Teachers College in 1954, where he pursued his special interests in baseball and music. His career as a teacher and principal began in 1954 and ultimately included schools in Maine, Florida and Vermont. He retired in 1992, after serving as a principal for 24 years in Burlington, Vt.

For 25 years, during school vacations and retirement, he and his wife, Margie, traveled 166,000 miles by motor home around the United States and Canada. In 1996, they moved from Vermont to their new home in Kennebunk. He took particular pleasure in being part of the alumni associations of Kennebunk High School and Gorham State Teachers College (USM). He never tired of being around his hometown again, seeing his old friends and making new ones, such as his bridge and cribbage partners at the senior center. His favorite retirement activities at home were working around the yard or just reading on the porch with his wife, on a sunny, summer day.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Marjorie; their sons, Christopher and Kevin; daughters-in-law, Cheryl and Polly; grandchildren, Sarah, Alden and Olivia; and several nieces and nephews.

At his request, there will be no visiting hours or other services. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Kennebunk.

Should friends desire, donations in Nelson’s memory can be made to the Alumni Center, PO Box 272, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Nelson’s Book of Memories Page at bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

