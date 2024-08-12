 Obituary: Norbert G. Vogl, 1932-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

August 12, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Norbert G. Vogl, 1932-2024 

Jack-of-all-trades and former IBM employee had several patents in his name

Published August 12, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated August 12, 2024 at 11:59 a.m.

click to enlarge Norbert Vogl - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Norbert Vogl

Norbert G. Vogl, Jr., 92, of Essex, died on August 7, 2024, at his home.

Visiting hours were held Monday, August 12, at LaVigne Funeral & Cremation Service, Winooski. A mass of Christian burial was celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Colchester, with interment services at New Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Burlington, on Tuesday, August 13.

