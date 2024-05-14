 Obituary: Norman J. Gordon Jr., 1955-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 14, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Norman J. Gordon Jr., 1955-2024 

Arborist loved the outdoors, including gardening, and had a lifelong interest in flowers

click to enlarge Norman Gordon, Jr. - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Norman Gordon, Jr.

Norman J. Gordon Jr. passed away on May 6, 2024, at the Burlington Health & Rehabilitation Center in Burlington, after a recent diagnosis.

Norman was born to Patricia A. Camper and raised by both Wayne and Patricia in Burlington, where he continued to live during his childhood. Norm and his brother Gary would recite endless stories of what Catholic school was like for them, being sent to camp in the woods alone despite the weather, having to share a bike and Gramma Sweets' fried potatoes. Norm fell in love with the outdoors, beginning with those very first adventures with his brother and from being a Boy Scout. His love for nature included gardening and a lifelong interest in flowers. He was self-reliant from the age of 7, walking over to Catherine Street in Burlington for his haircut, to years later teaching other stroke patients how to open milk cartons with one hand.

He moved to Colorado with his family and started his career as an arborist. In the ’80s, he returned to work for a tree company in Vermont, where an accident left him paralyzed on one side. After some rehabilitation and family support, Norm went on to live his life independently. He made many friends in the Queen City and was often referred to as “Stormin’ Norman.”

We are so thankful to all those that cared for Norm in his last few weeks and to Pierre, who called the ambulance. Thank you for allowing us to have these last weeks, enjoying and comforting him. Norman is survived by a daughter, Lisa Gordon; his mother, Patricia Camper; brothers Gary Gordon and wife Carolyn, Eric Camper and wife Deborah, and Rick Camper; and sister, Pam Isham, and husband Tom. Norm is predeceased by his father, Wayne G. Camper, and his brother Douglas Camper.

Family and acquaintances of Norm’s are asked to gather for a circle of storytelling on June 1, 2024, 11 a.m., at Battery Park in Burlington.

