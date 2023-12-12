Obituary: Norman Pellett, 1934-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Norman Pellett

Norman Eugene Pellett passed peacefully in his sleep on December 8, 2023.

Norman was born to the late Melvin Ambrose Pellett and Elizabeth Louise (Dallinger) Pellett on June 26, 1934, in Atlantic, Iowa. He grew up never far from a trowel at Pellett Gardens, his family’s vegetable and fruit farm, and began his education in the nearby, one-room schoolhouse.

After spotting the prettiest girl on day one in Horticulture 101, he quickly nabbed her and made Dorothy Jean (Engel) his wife, and they both graduated from Iowa State College (now Iowa State University) with a bachelor’s degree in science in horticulture.

They joined his parents at Pellett Gardens in 1958 to expand the business into nursery production and landscape design and installation. After a few years, Norman pursued his graduate studies and received his MS and PhD in horticultural science and plant physiology from the University of Minnesota. Norman next served two years in the U. S. Army, with 16 months in the Army Transportation Corps, serving arriving troopships in Yokohama, Japan.

In 1964, Norman accepted his first position as assistant professor of horticulture at SUNY Cobleskill to teach horticulture and develop a new curriculum in nursery management. In 1967, they pulled up roots, and he accepted a position as an extension ornamental horticulturist at the University of Vermont, where he conducted outreach education for nursery and greenhouse operators, landscape architects and designers, and the gardening public, while also conducting research on plant cold hardiness, plant propagation and plant adaptation to Vermont winters. In 1980, he exchanged his extension role for an undergraduate professorship and continued his plant research, where he helped study and develop cold-hardy cultivars in rhododendron, azalea, and forsythia, such as forsythia ‘Vermont Sun’. The Vermont gardening world is well-mulched, with many of Norman’s accomplished students who fondly remember him as a playful yet challenging professor.

During his 29 years on the faculty of the University of Vermont, he published multiple professional and refereed journal articles, leaflets, and books on his research and a variety of gardening topics; advised hundreds of undergraduate and graduate students; and gave frequent gardening presentations to home gardeners and professional horticulturists.

He served as vice president and president of the Northeast Region of the American Horticultural Society and northeast representative to the American Society for Horticultural Science. Awards and honors include the American Society for Horticultural Science’s Alex Laurie Award in 1970 for the best research paper in Floriculture, Ornamental, and Landscape Horticulture; the UVM Joseph E. Carrigan Award in 1985 for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; the Vermont Association of Professional Horticulturists Award for contributions to the industry in 1994; an Honorary Life Membership in the Vermont Association of Professional Horticulturists in 2000; and finally, in 2016, the University of Vermont College of Agriculture’s Sinclair Award for professional advancement in his field/discipline of expertise, achieving special recognition, awards, and honors which reflect a noteworthy and exemplary career.

After retirement from UVM in 1996, he authored The Gardener’s Quiz Book, History of the University of Vermont Horticulture Research Center, The Pellett Gardens Story, and The Life of Frank Chapman Pellett (his famous apiarist grandfather). He co-authored Landscape Plants for Vermont. He has served the town of Charlotte as a member of the Charlotte Park and Wildlife Committee and the Rutter Tree Fund Committee.

Norman always generously gave his love and support, access to his remarkable practical skills and know-how, and, of course, that untiring baseball-throwing arm to his sons. The twinkle in his eye, that irresistible trademark Pellett-family giggle, and his gentle, affectionate teasing is already terribly missed.

Norman was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Jean, in September 2023; his son Dwight Allen Pellett in 1960; and by his daughter, Kerri Pellett Frost, in 1994.

He is survived by his sons, Alden Pellett (Tara Brown) and Andrew Pellett (Rachel Smith); grandchildren, Hannah Frost and Laurel Pellett; and son-in-law, Gregory Frost.

Please join us in a private memorial gathering for Norman on Saturday, January 13, 2024, between 2 and 5 p.m., at the Essex Resort & Spa, 70 Essex Way, Essex, VT. Please bring remembrances to share.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Norman’s memory can be made locally to the Nature Conservancy (of Vermont), 575 Stone Cutters Way, Montpelier, VT 05602.