June 03, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Orville and Mildred “Millie” Keeler, 1926-2024 & 1927-2024 

Published June 3, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated June 3, 2024 at 3:15 p.m.

click to enlarge Mildred and Orville Keeler - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Mildred and Orville Keeler

Married for 76 years, Orville and Millie Keeler died within months of each other. They were truly the “perfect unit.”

Mildred “Millie” Keeler died on March 7, 2024, at the age of 96. Born in St. Albans, Vt. on September 7, 1927, to John and Edith Clark, she enjoyed sports and was an integral player on the Bellows Free Academy high school basketball team. Prior to moving to Burlington, she worked as a medical secretary. In 1947, she married Orville Keeler, who died on May 31, 2024, at the age of 98. Born in Portland, Maine, on March 11, 1926, he was the son of Parker and Harriet Louise Keeler. A World War II veteran, he returned to Vermont, graduated from the University of Vermont and had a long career with the U.S. Social Security Administration.

They are survived by their daughter, Pam, and her husband, Doug; grandsons, Brian and Kevin, and Kevin’s wife, Delaney; granddaughter, Kate, and her husband, Pawel; and great-grandchildren, Connor, Charlotte and Marlowe. Millie (or “DeeDee,” as she was known to her sister and friends in St. Albans) is also survived by her sister, Beverly LeClair, as well as nieces and nephews. Thank you to their neighbor Sylvia and supportive healthcare providers at UHC in Williston, the UVM Healthcare Network and Birchwood Terrace.

Tags:

