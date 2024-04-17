Obituary: Patricia A. Bartlett, 1945-2024 

click to enlarge
Patricia A. Bartlett, 78, of Jericho, Vt., passed away at her home on
April 9, 2024, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous
battle with lung cancer.
Pat was born in Jericho to
Richard and Elizabeth Eddy on June 19, 1945. After growing up in
Jericho and graduating from high school, she married her best friend,
Robin Bartlett. She had first spotted him when she was 8 years old
and he was only 10. He was riding his bicycle in the Jericho Memorial
Day parade. The cards in his wheel spokes first caught her attention,
and then Robin caught her eye. They married in 1963 and moved to
Connecticut, where they started a family. While raising two
daughters, she managed the bookkeeping for their painting company,
Porcelain Patch & Glaze. After moving back to Jericho, she worked
at the Jericho Town Clerk’s Office where she was a lister and
assistant town clerk. She then started and ran a successful daycare
on Park Street in Jericho, Browns River Little School, where she made
great connections with children and families. They all loved “Miss
Pat.” At the same time, she managed the bookkeeping for their
insulation company, Add-On Insulation, and helped whenever necessary,
hanging insulation and feeding the hopper. She was not afraid to work
hard and get her hands dirty.
Pat was a beautiful, loving,
devoted wife and mother. She was a very special lady who was known by
many for her kindness, great smile, positive spirit, great sense of
humor, quick wit and sense of adventure. She had a love of the
outdoors, where she spent time walking, snowshoeing, cross-country
skiing, canoeing and gardening. She especially loved biking with her
friends on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, Missisquoi Valley Rail
Trail and Burlington Bike Path. They would bike 20 miles a day at
least once or twice per week. She was an avid reader and enjoyed
doing the daily crossword and Wordle. Her talents included crafting,
painting, sewing, knitting, crocheting and cooking.
Pat
was a dedicated member of the Jericho Congregational Church in
Jericho Center. She was on the flower committee and could always be
counted on to help with decorating the church with flowers or
Christmas decorations or painting.
Pat is survived by her
husband of 60 years, Robin Bartlett; daughter Heidi Bartlett, of
Jericho; daughter Debora Bartlett and partner Christopher Hathaway of
Shelburne, Vt.; sister, Dorothy Bergeron of South Windsor, Conn.;
many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws; dear childhood friends
Betty (Farrell) Keefe and Carol (Brown) Spence; and many other very
close friends. She is predeceased by her parents and her brothers,
John Eddy, Paul Eddy and Richard “Dickie” Eddy.
She
was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed by those who have
known and loved her. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let
perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen.
Her
family wishes to express their gratitude to the teams at the
University of Vermont Medical Center and Bayada Hospice for the care
they gave Pat in the last few months of her life; to A.W. Rich
Funeral Home for their kind service; and a special thanks to her
cousin Donald Fleming.
The family will have a private
service at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made in her
honor to the American Cancer Society
. Please
to share your memories and condolences.