Obituary: Patricia A. Bartlett, 1945-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Patricia Bartlett

Patricia A. Bartlett, 78, of Jericho, Vt., passed away at her home on April 9, 2024, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.



Pat was born in Jericho to Richard and Elizabeth Eddy on June 19, 1945. After growing up in Jericho and graduating from high school, she married her best friend, Robin Bartlett. She had first spotted him when she was 8 years old and he was only 10. He was riding his bicycle in the Jericho Memorial Day parade. The cards in his wheel spokes first caught her attention, and then Robin caught her eye. They married in 1963 and moved to Connecticut, where they started a family. While raising two daughters, she managed the bookkeeping for their painting company, Porcelain Patch & Glaze. After moving back to Jericho, she worked at the Jericho Town Clerk’s Office where she was a lister and assistant town clerk. She then started and ran a successful daycare on Park Street in Jericho, Browns River Little School, where she made great connections with children and families. They all loved “Miss Pat.” At the same time, she managed the bookkeeping for their insulation company, Add-On Insulation, and helped whenever necessary, hanging insulation and feeding the hopper. She was not afraid to work hard and get her hands dirty.



click to enlarge Courtesy

Patricia Bartlett