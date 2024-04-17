 Obituary: Patricia A. Bartlett, 1945-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 17, 2024

Obituary: Patricia A. Bartlett, 1945-2024 

Devoted wife and mother was beloved “Miss Pat” to the children and families at her Jericho daycare

Published April 17, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated April 17, 2024 at 6:55 p.m.

click to enlarge Patricia Bartlett - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Patricia Bartlett

Patricia A. Bartlett, 78, of Jericho, Vt., passed away at her home on April 9, 2024, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Pat was born in Jericho to Richard and Elizabeth Eddy on June 19, 1945. After growing up in Jericho and graduating from high school, she married her best friend, Robin Bartlett. She had first spotted him when she was 8 years old and he was only 10. He was riding his bicycle in the Jericho Memorial Day parade. The cards in his wheel spokes first caught her attention, and then Robin caught her eye. They married in 1963 and moved to Connecticut, where they started a family. While raising two daughters, she managed the bookkeeping for their painting company, Porcelain Patch & Glaze. After moving back to Jericho, she worked at the Jericho Town Clerk’s Office where she was a lister and assistant town clerk. She then started and ran a successful daycare on Park Street in Jericho, Browns River Little School, where she made great connections with children and families. They all loved “Miss Pat.” At the same time, she managed the bookkeeping for their insulation company, Add-On Insulation, and helped whenever necessary, hanging insulation and feeding the hopper. She was not afraid to work hard and get her hands dirty.

click to enlarge Patricia Bartlett - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Patricia Bartlett
Pat was a beautiful, loving, devoted wife and mother. She was a very special lady who was known by many for her kindness, great smile, positive spirit, great sense of humor, quick wit and sense of adventure. She had a love of the outdoors, where she spent time walking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, canoeing and gardening. She especially loved biking with her friends on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail and Burlington Bike Path. They would bike 20 miles a day at least once or twice per week. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing the daily crossword and Wordle. Her talents included crafting, painting, sewing, knitting, crocheting and cooking.

Pat was a dedicated member of the Jericho Congregational Church in Jericho Center. She was on the flower committee and could always be counted on to help with decorating the church with flowers or Christmas decorations or painting.

Pat is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robin Bartlett; daughter Heidi Bartlett, of Jericho; daughter Debora Bartlett and partner Christopher Hathaway of Shelburne, Vt.; sister, Dorothy Bergeron of South Windsor, Conn.; many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws; dear childhood friends Betty (Farrell) Keefe and Carol (Brown) Spence; and many other very close friends. She is predeceased by her parents and her brothers, John Eddy, Paul Eddy and Richard “Dickie” Eddy.

She was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed by those who have known and loved her. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen.

Her family wishes to express their gratitude to the teams at the University of Vermont Medical Center and Bayada Hospice for the care they gave Pat in the last few months of her life; to A.W. Rich Funeral Home for their kind service; and a special thanks to her cousin Donald Fleming.

The family will have a private service at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.

