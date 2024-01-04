Obituary: Patricia F. Boudreau, 1931-2024 

Courtesy

Patricia F. Boudreau, 92, of South Burlington, Vt., passed away peacefully on January 2, 2024, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on August 25, 1931, in Burlington, Vt., to the late Eugene Fortune and Claire (Bradley) Fortune.

Patricia was a warm and caring individual who touched the lives of many. She was a dedicated mother and mother-in-law to her daughter Kathy Taylor and her husband, Jason, of Milton, Vt.; her daughter Karen; and her daughter Kelly and her partner, Vickie, all of Burlington, Vt. She greatly loved her grandchildren, Jared Merchant, his wife, Heather, and their two children, Ava and Aiden, of Milton, Vt., and Karly Merchant of St. Albans, Vt. Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul; their son, Kevin; and her brother, William Fortune, and his wife, Janice, of Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Patricia attended Edmunds and later graduated from Burlington High School. She went on to have a fulfilling career as a teller at Chittenden Bank, where she worked for many years.

Outside of her professional life, Patricia had a passion for bowling. She also devoted her time to volunteering at the St. Anthony's resale shop and the South Burlington Senior Center.

Patricia was a faithful member of St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, where she found solace and strength in her spiritual journey.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.

Please join us in remembering Patricia and celebrating her life. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, 4 to 6 p.m., at Ready Funeral Services, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington. A service will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 11 a.m., at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Annex in Burlington.

Arrangements are in care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Services. To send online condolences, please visit readyfuneral.com.