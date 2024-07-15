Obituary: Patricia Quinn di Stefano, 1949-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Patricia di Stefano

Patricia Quinn di Stefano — better known as Pappy to family and friends — left this world on May 22, 2024, after a long struggle with several illnesses. With her typical upbeat determination and spirit, she lived 3-plus years longer than doctors predicted. She made the very most of those final years and inspired all who journeyed with her through this period of her life.

Born on September 17, 1949, in Tempe, Ariz., to Bill and Margie Quinn, she grew up with her siblings, Pete, Mike, Peggy and Janet. She graduated from Paterson State College in 1971. While in high school, she met the love of her life, Marc di Stefano. They married in Vermont in 1972 and built a beautiful log home on a hill in Cabot. Pappy worked as a nurse’s assistant and physical education teacher until they created a Christmas tree farm and nursery, which they maintained for many years. She also served on several town committees and was town clerk for a while. Together she and Marc created an active, fulfilling life in Vermont and had two beautiful sons, Chris and Joe, who grew up in Cabot. Marc passed away in 1990. Though Chris and Joey both lived in other states for a while, they returned to Vermont and were fortunate to spend many years close to Pappy. In the years prior to retirement, she worked at National Life Group in Montpelier.

Pappy was a woman of many talents: She was a skilled gardener, avid reader, scuba diver, golf and tennis player, knitter, craftswoman, and, especially, an amazing cook. Family and friends will remember many delicious, joyous meals at her table, filled with laughter and love. Pappy loved nothing more than simply spending time with her family — sons; daughter-in-law Wendy; grandchildren Marc, Althea and Nina; and her siblings. She was a devoted and loyal friend to many, quite a few of whom became part of her and her sons’ extended family.

Though she loved discovering new places to vacation and traveling to Jamaica and Florida, relaxing on their beautiful beaches, she treasured her land, birds and wildlife in Cabot more than any other place. The log house and land will remain with the family.

Pappy’s strong character, wonderful sense of humor, kindness and generosity will carry on in her sons and grandchildren, and she will remain vivid in the hearts of so many who loved her dearly.

A celebration of life is planned for August 24, 2024, 2 p.m., at the family home in Cabot. In the meantime, if you are able, plant a tree or make a donation to cancer research in her memory. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.