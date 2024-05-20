 Obituary: Paul R. Philbrook, 1931-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

May 20, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Paul R. Philbrook, 1931-2024 

Norwich native dedicated his career to the State of Vermont

Published May 20, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated May 20, 2024 at 1:19 p.m.

Phil Philbrook - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Phil Philbrook

Paul R. Philbrook, born on November 6, 1931, in Norwich, Vt., peacefully passed away on March 3, 2024. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Sarah Cobb Philbrook.

Paul's life was marked by remarkable service and achievements. He bravely served in the Korean War as a radio operator in the U.S. ASA branch, a chapter of his life that he rarely discussed. Paul pursued his education diligently, earning a master's degree from Indiana University following his undergraduate studies at Indiana State Teachers College.

For three decades, Paul dedicated his career to the State of Vermont, holding numerous prestigious positions. He served as commissioner of the State Police in the Department of Public Safety; commissioner of the Department of Employment Security, director of Judicial Administrative Services; and commissioner of the Department of Social Welfare, where he started his career with various positions. He also held several interim jobs prior to his retirement.

In his leisure time, Paul enjoyed sailing and cycling, indulged his passion for reading mysteries and biographies, and always kept abreast of current events through the daily newspaper. He explored the world alongside his beloved wife, Sarah. Together, they traveled to all 50 states and over 25 foreign countries, creating cherished memories along the way.

Paul's commitment to community extended beyond his professional life. Together with Sarah, he volunteered for C.I.D.E.R. in South Hero, Vt, offering over 288 transportation rides to neighbors in need. After retirement, they volunteered for the National Park Service in sunny spots to escape Vermont winters. Venice, Fla., was also their home for several years and where he currently resided.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Sherry; his son Alan and his wife; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Contributions can be made to C.I.D.E.R., PO Box 13, South Hero, VT. For further information and to leave contact details for Paul’s future celebration of life to be held in Vermont, on Sunday, June 2, 11:30am-1:30pm at Snow Farm Winery,  190 West Shore Rd., South Hero, VT please email [email protected]. The obituary can also be viewed on legacy.com, where memories and condolences can be shared in honor of Paul's life.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation