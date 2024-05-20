Obituary: Paul R. Philbrook, 1931-2024 

Courtesy

Paul R. Philbrook, born on November 6, 1931, in Norwich, Vt., peacefully passed away on March 3, 2024. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Sarah Cobb Philbrook.

Paul's life was marked by remarkable service and achievements. He bravely served in the Korean War as a radio operator in the U.S. ASA branch, a chapter of his life that he rarely discussed. Paul pursued his education diligently, earning a master's degree from Indiana University following his undergraduate studies at Indiana State Teachers College.

For three decades, Paul dedicated his career to the State of Vermont, holding numerous prestigious positions. He served as commissioner of the State Police in the Department of Public Safety; commissioner of the Department of Employment Security, director of Judicial Administrative Services; and commissioner of the Department of Social Welfare, where he started his career with various positions. He also held several interim jobs prior to his retirement.

In his leisure time, Paul enjoyed sailing and cycling, indulged his passion for reading mysteries and biographies, and always kept abreast of current events through the daily newspaper. He explored the world alongside his beloved wife, Sarah. Together, they traveled to all 50 states and over 25 foreign countries, creating cherished memories along the way.

Paul's commitment to community extended beyond his professional life. Together with Sarah, he volunteered for C.I.D.E.R. in South Hero, Vt, offering over 288 transportation rides to neighbors in need. After retirement, they volunteered for the National Park Service in sunny spots to escape Vermont winters. Venice, Fla., was also their home for several years and where he currently resided.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Sherry; his son Alan and his wife; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Contributions can be made to C.I.D.E.R., PO Box 13, South Hero, VT. For further information and to leave contact details for Paul’s future celebration of life to be held in Vermont, on Sunday, June 2, 11:30am-1:30pm at Snow Farm Winery, 190 West Shore Rd., South Hero, VT please email [email protected]. The obituary can also be viewed on legacy.com, where memories and condolences can be shared in honor of Paul's life.