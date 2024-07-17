Obituary: Peter Jack Tkatch, 1942-2024 

Courtesy

Peter Tkatch

A cofounder of the pioneering Equity Fights AIDS organization and a theater professional and professor, University of Vermont professor emeritus Peter Jack Tkatch died of prostate cancer on July 5, 2024, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt.

With his feisty, Puck-ish aura, Peter stood out in every crowd. Peter built deep and lasting friendships with college classmates, fellow actors and teachers, as well as castmates, neighbors and friends. He was a devoted brother and a doting and immensely proud uncle and great-uncle.

During his last days, family and friends from around the globe called to celebrate their time with him. His students cited his motto “Joy in the work” and noted their lives changed by his influence. Peter’s college and New York City friends remember him comforting them by cooking for them. One said, “Cooking with Peter is one of the joys of my life.”

Friends also remembered his resilience and courage during the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis – not only cofounding Equity Fights AIDS but also sitting with people, counseling them and standing up for them. “He blazed a trail,” said one who became an HIV/AIDS social worker. His best friend said, “He threw himself heart and soul into that crisis. He was very, very brave. I don’t know anyone else who worked so hard and so lovingly.”

Peter worked on Broadway, off Broadway, off-off Broadway, and in stock and regional theater. He was a cofounder of Equity Fights AIDS in fall 1987, at the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis, along with friend and colleague Colleen Dewhurst and others. The merged Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has since raised more than $300 million.

He acted and stage-managed for more than 40 years at numerous off-Broadway, off-off Broadway, stock and regional theaters such as the American Shakespeare Festival, the Kennedy Center, Theatre at Sea and Vermont Stage Company.

In New York, Peter served on committees at both the Screen Actors Guild and Actors’ Equity Association. At SAG, he was a recipient of the Joseph C. Riley Service Award for service to membership. At Actors’ Equity, he was elected to the governing council and served as vice chair of the LORT, Off Broadway, and Equity Fights AIDS Committees. He also served on the board of directors, as well as the founding Steering and Program Committees of Broadway Cares, later Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Prior to UVM, Peter taught at the Circle in the Square Professional Theatre School; the New York University BFA Acting Program; the University of Alabama MFA Acting Program; the Alabama Shakespeare Festival; Temple University; and Villanova University.

From 1992 to 2014, Peter was an associate professor of theater at the University of Vermont, where his specialties were acting and voice. He also was the resident director, leading annual departmental productions of The Elephant Man, Angels in America, Blithe Spirit and many more.

Peter was predeceased by his parents, many friends and colleagues, his cat Meow, and other feline family members. He is survived by his sister, Mary Tkatch (Tim) Smith; two nephews, Eric (Amy) and Sean (Renee); great-niece, Maddie; great-nephew, Justin; close cousins Jack and Diane; college classmates Gloria Avner, Lillian Turner, Jim Lobdell and Karren Ashley; friends from NYC, including Mercedes Ruehl, Linda Varvell, Mary Lou Greenfield, Anne Zimmerman, Sarah Peterson Nuland and Marge Murray Roop; Vermont friends John Forbes, Robin Fawcett, Sarah Carleton, Ruth Wallman, Betsy Liley and so many others; former colleagues; neighbors; and a legion of adoring students.

Peter would encourage you to remember him while enjoying nature, supporting the arts or spending time with those you love. He will be buried with his parents and extended family in Sherrill, N.Y.

