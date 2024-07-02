Obituary: Peter Kisil, 1928-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Peter Kisil

Peter Kisil, 95, formerly of South Burlington, Vt., passed away peacefully on June 26, 2024, at Birchwood Terrace Healthcare in Burlington, to join his loving wife, Nancy A. Kisil, who passed on October 5, 2023.

Peter was born on July 11, 1928, in Putiatynce, Poland, to Ukrainian parents Nicholas and Anna (Parchuc) Kisil.

Peter traveled with his mother, Anna Kisil, from Antwerp, Belgium, in November 1934 and landed in Halifax, Nova Scotia, joining Nicholas Kisil to start their new life in Canada. As a young boy, Peter studied in Montréal, with a focus on math, engineering and music. Peter was talented as a musician and played his mandolin and arranged music for Ukrainian wedding bands. This is where he met the love of his life, Nancy Kisil, at first glance. Together they both played their mandolins and danced the polka at every chance they had. He married Nancy in 1957 and lived and worked in Montréal as a quality control engineer until 1978, when they moved to Vermont.

Peter was a gentleman, a loving and supportive father, grandpa and friend to everyone. Peter dedicated his life to his family, making sure everyone was cared for and had everything they needed. He was a self-taught engineer and had visions and talent to build anything. He practiced his craftmanship of woodworking, gardening, camping, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Peter would make a gathering out of any situation. He would also lend a hand to his neighbors of many years, who were like family to him.

Peter is survived by his children, Tina Bemis (Kisil) and her husband, Michael Bemis; and son Michael Peter Kisil and his wife, Patricia Jackson. He is also survived by his brother, Fred Kisil, and Dixie; granddaughter, Meaghan Anna Sheehan (Grampy’s girl), and her fiancé, Nicholas Corrigan; and grandson, Erik Bemis.

Our family would like to invite you to honor both Peter and Nancy Kisil at their burial on Friday, August 16, 1 p.m., in Lakeview Cemetery, Burlington, Vt., and hope you will say a few words to honor their memory. We would also like to invite everyone to join in a celebration of life for Peter and Nancy later that day, 5 to 8 p.m., at Waterworks in Winooski, Vt., to celebrate their lives with food, drink and music.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the loving care provided by the caregivers and staff at Birchwood Terrace Healthcare and BAYADA Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Service, South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington. To leave online condolences for the family, please visit readyfuneral.com.