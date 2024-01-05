Obituary: Philip O. Nerber, 1940-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Philip “Phil” O. Nerber, 83, of Williston, Vt., passed away peacefully at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington on Saturday, December 30, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on April 1, 1940, in Rochester, N.Y., the son of Linton and Ruth (Schmidt) Nerber. Phil was raised in Batavia, N.Y. He held a bachelor of science degree in engineering from Clarkson University and a master of science degree in electrical engineering from UVM.

On June 9, 1962, he married Gail Apenes, his high school sweetheart, and then began a nearly 40-year career with IBM in Endicott, N.Y. Several years later, his career led the family to relocate to Colchester, Vt., with two young boys, where they soon welcomed a baby girl. Phil’s career was important to him, but his dedication and love for his family and friends was above all else.

Phil was known by the nickname “Big Guy” to all who knew him. He became a father figure to his children’s friends, treating them all as if they were his own. Anyone who was friends with his children or grandchildren was accepted into his circle.

When Phil learned that the Colchester School District planned to cut the budget for the high school hockey program, he became instrumental in a successful campaign to save the program, taking out a personal loan to fund the season. He then became one of the founding members of the Colchester Boosters Club to support future funding of the program.

Phil was known for his dry sense of humor. He would notice something, take a thoughtful pause, and then deliver one of his legendary one-liners that would leave his friends and family laughing and repeating it for days.

His family often looked to Phil for his carefully thought-out advice. When asked for his opinion, he would mull over the scenario every which way, making sure the person asking understood how he viewed all the different possible outcomes, and then they would work together to find a logical solution.

Phil was a sports enthusiast. He was a lifelong fan of the Buffalo Bills, the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins. He rarely missed a game. The only events that took precedence over his interest in the professional teams were if his children or grandchildren were participating in any activity, which he would make every effort to attend.

He was so very proud of each one of his six grandchildren, always checking in with them and following with genuine interest the big and small events of their lives. If it was important to his children or grandchildren, it was important to him — he was always their biggest supporter and fan.

One of Phil’s true passions and hobbies was boating, which he enjoyed as a young boy with his father, mother and sister, camping and fishing each summer in Canada. As young adults, he and Gail became boat owners and members at Champlain Marina, where Phil served for years as a member of the board and then board president. He and his family enjoyed decades of boating on Lake Champlain. Phil loved working on his boat almost as much as he liked being out on the lake, often tinkering with the engines or helping others with their own boats. Once he was tackling a mechanical challenge, he could not rest until the problem was resolved.

Phil’s two favorite days of the year were the Fourth of July and Thanksgiving, which he looked forward to all year. Nothing pleased him more than a sunny, hot Fourth of July day, boating with his children, grandchildren and friends all day and then watching the fireworks from the boat. He could often be found standing knee-high in the water at Thayer’s Beach or dangling his feet off the swim platform of his boat at Gail’s Cove, bucket hat on his head and a cold beer in his hand. The menu for that day was not negotiable: hamburgers, hot dogs, ketchup, macaroni salad and beer. Other things could be served, but he did not concern himself with those and considered everything else ancillary to those mandatory items.

His enthusiasm and love of life have left an indelible mark on his family and friends. He taught them to have fun and be grateful for each day. He was always ready to participate, showing up to any invite with enthusiasm. If he was invited, he believed it was important for him to be there.

Phil is survived by his son Douglas Nerber and daughter-in-law Brenda of South Burlington, Vt.; his son Steven Nerber and daughter-in-law Nathalie of New Hartford, N.Y.; his daughter, Deborah Nerber, of Essex Junction, Vt.; his grandchildren, Philip, Liam (Carly), Andrew, Gretchen, Matthew and Kathryn Nerber; his newborn great-grandson, Harvey Theodore Nerber, born January 4, 2024; Gail Nerber of Essex Junction; his sister, Phyllis Haenftling, of Wilkes Barre, Pa.; and his nephews, Peter (Marie), Paul and Timothy Haenftling. He was predeceased by his parents, Linton and Ruth Nerber; his stepmother, Delorise Nerber; and his brother-in-law, James Haenftling.

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, January 12, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Ready Funeral Home, 261 Shelburne Rd., South Burlington, VT. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 13, 11 a.m., at the funeral home.

Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Services.