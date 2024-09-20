Obituary: Poe (Pauline) Provost, 1957-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Poe Provost

On September 18, 2024, Pauline “Poe” Provost peacefully transitioned from this life at McClure Miller Respite House.

Poe was born on January 13, 1957, in Newport, Vt., the sixth child of Regina (Ferland) and Richard Provost.

She was predeceased by her brother Henri (1981); parents, Richard (2014) and Regina (2022); and dearest friend, Judy Magoon (2023).

She is survived by her brother Moe (Maurice) Provost (Joan Poutre) of Derby, Vt.; and sisters, Lise MacDonald (John MacDonald) of Swanton, Vt., Ginette Provost (Tom Cyr) of Derby, Nancy Moore (John Moore) of Derby, Sylvia Provost (Jim Henderson) of White River Junction, Vt., Suzanne Provost of Wilder, Vt., and Cecile Provost (Gary Sexton) of Jericho, Vt. She is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews, three aunts, an uncle and 49 first cousins.

Poe was a natural athlete, excelling at high school track and field, horseback riding, downhill skiing, water-skiing, windsurfing, and sailing. Her artistic creativity was expressed through her beautiful flower gardens, weaving on her floor loom and caring for houseplants. Her other passions included bird-watching and exceptional connections to and communication skills with her furry friends. She was a fabulous cook who said, “If you don’t like this dish, don’t worry. I never make the same dish twice!”

Poe graduated from North Country Union High School in Newport in 1975 and from the University of Vermont with a BA in early education in 1979. Following graduation, at the height of the 1979 oil crisis, Poe and Sylvia set out in a gas-guzzling 360 Chevy Nova on a 11,312-mile, seven-week cross-country camping trip. It was a trip she always remembered with pride, fondness and joy. Later in life, she became an avid sailor and fell in love with the waters of Lake Champlain. She was the co-owner, operator, chef and amazing hostess of the Sandbar Motor Inn & Restaurant until 1998. After selling the Sandbar, she volunteered transporting rescue dogs. It was this volunteer experience, combined with her childhood education background, that led her to decide she wanted her own business caring for canines. In 2007 she moved to Jericho, where she created a business plan to build and operate Pogo Kennels. She had great pride in the home-simulated environment the kennel offered. Poe had many loyal customers and loved to share stories with her family about several of her favorite dogs. She ran the kennel until her health required her to close in 2023. She was so pleased to have her legacy carried on by Mansfield Kennels.

Per Poe’s request, there will be no service. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sail Beyond Cancer or Potter’s Angels Rescue.