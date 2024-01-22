Obituary: Regina Joyce LaFayette Burke, 1939-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Regina Burke

Regina Joyce LaFayette Burke, 84, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2024, at the McClure Miller Respite House with her family by her side, after a long illness. She was born in Burlington, Vt., on March 3, 1939, the daughter of Mitchell Thomas LaFayette and Isabelle Ann Thompson LaFayette.

Ginny grew up in Middlebury and graduated from Middlebury High School in 1956, where she was junior class marshal, football queen, a member of the yearbook staff, and participated in basketball and chorus. She studied elementary education at Castleton Teachers’ College for two years before getting married and raising a family. Regina married William David Burke at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Middlebury on October 11, 1958. They had three children, JoAnn, John and David, and lived briefly in Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado over Bill’s career in the U.S. Air Force, before settling in South Burlington, Vt., in 1966. After their divorce, Ginny worked as a licensed practical nurse at Fanny Allen Hospital for more than 20 years.



Ginny loved spending time with her extended family at their camp on Lake Dunmore in Salisbury, Vt., while sunbathing, swimming, ice fishing or playing cards. She enjoyed vacationing in Florida, Michigan and North Carolina. Her favorite trip was to Paris, France, with her daughter JoAnn, son-in-law Rob and granddaughter Jenna, where they visited the Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, and Monet’s house and garden in Giverny. Ginny had many close friends and was a member of the Red Hat Club.



Regina is survived by her children and their spouses, JoAnn Gina Burke Fisher and (John) Robert Fisher of Asheville, N.C.; John Mitchell Burke and Ann Rand Burke of South Burlington; and David William Burke and Karen Trombley Burke of Ferrisburg, Vt. She is survived by five grandchildren, Jenna Burke and spouse Max Swomley of Denver, Colo.; Alexa Burke and partner Grant Davis of Colchester, Vt.; Mariah Burke of Colchester; Connor Burke of South Burlington; and Isabel Burke and partner Ian McKenna of Brockton, Mass. She is also survived by her great-granddaughter, Claire Lafayette Swomley, and several nieces and nephews.



Regina was predeceased by her parents, Mitchell and Isabelle; her sister, Phyllis Jane LaFayette Gremban, in 2023; and her brother, Richard Mitchell LaFayette, in 1987.



Her family would like to thank the staff of Gazebo Senior Living, Maple Ridge Lodge Assisted Living, Elderwood at Burlington and the McClure Miller Respite House for their care of Ginny over the past few years.



A memorial service will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in South Burlington, Vt., in the spring, on a date to be determined. Interment will be at Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol, Vt. Please consider a donation in Regina’s memory to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.



Arrangements are in care of Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Service in South Burlington, Vt.