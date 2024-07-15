Obituary: Richard Quinlan, 1947-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Richard Quinlan

Richard “Rich” Quinlan passed away peacefully at the McClure Miller Respite House on July 3, 2024, surrounded by loved ones, after a brave battle with glioblastoma. He was born and raised in Somerville, Mass. Rich was an accomplished multisport athlete in his youth and was known as the “enforcer” on the basketball court. He was an avid Boston sports fan who sold newspapers at the Boston Garden when he was young so he could watch the Celtics and Bruins. He served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam and upon his return protested for peace and veterans’ rights. He was an advocate for fair labor, which was highlighted in his role as the vice president for the National Immigration and Naturalization Service Council (later known as AFGE). He retired from the Department of Homeland Security as an immigration examiner after decades of service to the federal government.

Rich had a city attitude with a country heart. In recent years he enjoyed the solitude and beauty of his 1700s rural New York farmhouse, perennial and vegetable gardens, and birds. He was a lifelong reader and music lover and loved to share his joy of music through deejaying, making music mixes and singing in the car with anyone who would listen. He had a creative soul which he expressed in many ways, including photography, beading, writing, gardening and cooking. He was widely known for his unique fashion sense and colorful storytelling. Rich had a playful spirit and loved animals, particularly Saint Bernards. He loved to spend time on the ocean, especially on Cape Cod and Grand Manan, and was a fan of cross-country road trips.

Rich never stopped learning and growing with the world around him, which inspired us all throughout his illness. He possessed an impeccable, dry sense of humor and an acerbic wit that stayed with him until the very end. He never lost his legendary memory and mental sharpness and managed to win three consecutive fantasy football titles, two of which he won during the course of his illness.

He is survived by his wife, travel companion and friend of 34 years, Connie Quinlan; children, Courtney Quinlan, Kerri Quinlan and Devin Quinlan and his stepdaughter, Mary-Lynn Whaley; beloved grandchildren, Avery, Jaxon and Jessa; brother George Quinlan and wife Victoria; brother Earl Quinlan and wife Mary; and many enduring friendships.

Rich’s ashes will be interred at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. A celebration of life is planned for September 7, 2024, 1 to 4 p.m., at the Bayside Park Pavilion in Colchester. Donations in memory of Rich may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House .