Obituary: Richard "Rick" Phillips, 1960-2024 

Richard Phillips

It is with heavy hearts we share that Richard “Rick” Phillips lost his long and difficult battle with glioblastoma on July 16, 2024. He left this world surrounded and comforted by those who loved him. Even while facing what he knew was an incurable cancer, Rick wanted to be an inspiration to the people around him by embracing life, living with gratitude, and facing his illness with grace, dignity and courage. For those of us privileged to walk this journey with him, we can attest that he surpassed those goals.

Rick had so many special family members and friends who will miss him dearly. He leaves behind his best friend and wife, Gemma Gatti; his loving parents, Dick and Judy Phillips; his little sister, Lisa Geer, husband David, and their children, Emy and Connor; his mother-in-law, Anne Powell; father-in-law, James Gatti, and wife Bobbie; brother-in-law, Michael Gatti, wife Olivia and their children, Bea, Josie and Roxy; and several cousins, among them Laurie Radley and husband Perrin. We are sure he was welcomed with open arms by his grandparents, Ulsford and Margaret Cargill and John and Louise Phillips, and his beloved uncle, David Cargill.

Rick and Gemma created an amazing life together over the past 21 years. Their relationship was built on love, mutual respect, and a shared passion for travel, hiking and fitness. When not exploring new places around the globe, they enjoyed the beauty of summer in Vermont, vacations on the coast of Maine, winter getaways to warmer climates and the simple joy of morning coffee in bed.

As a child and the only grandson, Rick had a special place in the family, doted on by his female cousins and particularly adored by his grandfather, who took him fishing and carved out special moments with him. As the oldest child and only son, he inhabited a treasured place in the hearts of his parents. He took great joy in being “Uncle Rickety” and “Kiki” to his incredible nieces and nephew and loved them fiercely as he watched them grow through the years.

Rick was an avid reader and a lifelong learner. He enjoyed cooking for those he loved and balanced his unparalleled love for chocolate chip cookies (especially those made by his mother and sister) by staying active through daily visits to the gym, “double-loops” on Mount Philo, skiing and martial arts. He centered himself through regular meditation, a practice which took on even more importance after his diagnosis. Friends close to Rick remember the way he'd track the phases of the moon and teach them to identify them on their own. He enjoyed playing barista and offering up a nice shot of espresso or thoughtfully crafted coffee to anyone who needed a boost. He loved and cared for his family and friends in such unique and special ways; we will carry that with us always.

Rick earned a master of education degree from the University of Vermont and was a seasoned business professional in the areas of risk management, workers’ compensation and business strategies. For many years, he ran his own consulting firm, Comprisk Strategies, and was highly respected by colleagues and clients. Rick valued proactive strategies and safety programs that avoided injury and loss. He held firm to a focus on the dignity and respect of injured employees and worked tirelessly with employers to find innovative ways to retrain and return individuals to meaningful work.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at the McClure Miller Respite House and the caregivers throughout the University of Vermont Medical Center and Home Health & Hospice. They would also like to thank the countless friends and colleagues who supported them through Rick’s illness. Your love, food and assistance helped them through a very difficult time.

A celebration of Rick’s life will be held on August 22, 10 a.m., at Snow Farm Vineyard in South Hero, Vt. All friends and family are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Rick’s honor to the McClure Miller Respite House or the UVM Cancer Center.