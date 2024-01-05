Obituary: Robert Charles Wilkens, 1930-2023 

Courtesy

Robert Wilkens

Robert Charles Wilkens died on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at his home in South Burlington, Vt., following a brief illness. The only son of Charles and Gertrude Wilkens, Bob leaves his children, Edward Wilkens and his wife, Jill; James Wilkens and his wife, Christine; and Mary Wilkens and her partner, Ann Sicurello; his grandchildren, Ira Wilkens and his partner, Chauncey; Marissa Strayer-Benton and her husband, Jackson; Ben Wilkens and his wife, Alex; Lindsay Zeitler and her husband, Joe; Eva Pentenrieder and her husband, Brandon; and his nine great-grandchildren.

He was born on October 23, 1930, in Jamaica, N.Y., and graduated from Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School in Brooklyn in 1948. Bob served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict and, while he was stationed at Ethan Allen Air Force Base here in Vermont, met and married Janice (Goyette), who predeceased him in 2011.

His professional life included a variety of positions, including at GMAC, Vermont Hardware, Simmonds Precision, Hazelett Strip Casting and IBM.

Bob served the parish of St. John Vianney faithfully in a number of roles, which included leading and coordinating the lectors; as a member of the Mercy Associates, in support of the Sisters of Mercy in Burlington; serving together with his wife, Jan, as premarriage mentors in the Couple to Couple program; introducing individuals to the Roman Catholic faith through the RCIA program; and as a member of the Knights of Columbus.

All who knew Bob were aware of his love for, and pride in, his family and his lifelong joy in the game of baseball, particularly demonstrated by his fierce loyalty to the “Brooklyn” Dodgers, even after their move to LA!

Everyone who encountered Bob — family, friends and strangers — came to know his guiding purpose in life: to help others, often before he was asked.

Bob's family wishes to thank the staff of the Residences at Quarry Hill for their kind and cheerful attention to Bob’s preferences and needs, and each of his BAYADA nurses for their compassionate care for Bob during his last weeks.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Knights of Columbus, St. John Vianney Council 7525 or the Vermont Respite House.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 8, 2024, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Ready Funeral Home, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, 11 a.m., at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in South Burlington, with burial to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery. For those unable to attend in person, the mass will be live streamed and can be accessed at stjohnvianneyvt.org/live0109.

Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Service, South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington. To send online condolences to the family, please visit readyfuneral.com.