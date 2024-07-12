Obituary: Robert James “Bobby” Casavaw, 1950-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Robert Casavaw

Robert James “Bobby” Casavaw, 73, of Burlington, Vt., passed away peacefully on the afternoon of June 10, 2024, in the intensive care unit of the University of Vermont Medical Center. His sister was by his side. Bobby’s simmering medical issues had exacerbated over the past year to a degree his body could not overcome.

Bobby was born on August 9, 1950, and lived happily with his family, Francis J. and Frances E.H. Casavaw and sister Cindy, in Rutland, where he attended school. He was proud of his work at the Bardwell Hotel and Seward’s Dairy. In 2001, Bobby relocated to the Burlington area, where his mom and sister would be closer.

Bobby was a kind and gentle soul. He called himself “slow.” His family thought of him as “exceptional.” His memory of long-ago childhood events and his sense of direction were often called upon, as was his ability on the drums, accompanying his mom on the piano at Hackett family sing-alongs. He was expert behind the wheel of his bright red car — his license gained when his mom advocated for an oral driving test, an accommodation he needed.

Bobby’s loves were broad and long-lasting. From fishing in Rutland ponds to listening to Elvis and ’60s rock to visiting any diner he came upon to enjoying his special TV westerns, Bob was grateful for the small things in life. Rides on country roads with his father, his mom’s goulash and trips to the ocean were never far from his mind. Bobby loved family holiday celebrations, especially the after-dinner game time and lottery tickets.

Bobby was also a true “dog whisperer.” From his pets Dorni, Rusty and Dinah to his newfound family friend, Buddy, Bob had a special way with anything canine.

Bobby is survived by his sister, Cindy Mackin, of South Burlington, Vt.;, nephews, Padraic Mackin of South Burlington and Seamus (Deepa) Bhatt-Mackin of Durham, N.C.; beloved grandnieces, Ellora and Kennedy; and grandnephew, Ishaan. He is also survived by his Mackin in-laws and numerous Hackett relatives.

Bobby left others who will remember him fondly and who showed him kindness and respect. Of special note are his later-life friends and advocates Claire Groleau, Nancy Scagnelli and Chris Davey.

Bobby was predeceased by his parents; his brother-in-law, Tom Mackin, whose friendship was so special over the past many years; and his close aunt, Mary Rose Tweddle, and uncle, Arthur Tweddle.

Bobby’s family wishes to thank the folks at Good Health and the UVM Medical Center, especially the ICU staff and the surgeon who gave him a chance. The nurses and nursing assistants throughout the medical center were the very best.

Visiting hours will be held on July 19, 2024, 4 to 6 p.m., at the Shelburne Chapel of Corbin and Palmer, 209 Falls Rd., Shelburne, Vt. A funeral mass will be held on July 20, 2024, 1:30 p.m., at Christ the King Church, 66 South Main St., Rutland. Burial will follow at Rutland’s Calvary Cemetery in the family plot.

If so inclined, a contribution to remember Bobby would be appreciated by the Chittenden County Humane Society, 142 Kindness Ct., South Burlington, VT 05403 or Special Olympics of Vermont, 16 Gregory Dr., Suite 2, South Burlington, VT 05403. And please remember to reach out to members of the disabled community with a smile, some conversation and understanding of their lives. Pet a dog and enjoy life’s small moments.

Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.