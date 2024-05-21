Obituary: Robert N. Essman, 1937-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Robert Essman

Robert N. Essman, 87, died of natural causes on May 1, 2024, at home in Shelburne, Vt.

Bob hailed from St. Louis, Mo., the youngest of three brothers. He earned a BFA degree at the University of Iowa, took his credentials to New York City and landed at Life magazine in 1962 as art assistant, then art director. He produced Life layouts for Winston Churchill’s funeral in 1965, the Beatles in 1968, and the “To the Moon and Back” lunar landing in 1969, among others. He was art director at Business Week, then founding art director for People magazine from 1974 to 1982. He designed many logos, including the 1976 New York City Bicentennial logo that adorned posters, flags and memorabilia. He was active in organizations including the League for the Hard of Hearing, the Players, the Dutch Treat Club and the Overseas Press Club.

After retiring from People, Bob moved to California, then Vermont, to be closer to his niece’s family. He stayed active as designer of the Dutch Treat Club Yearbook, the Time Life Alumni Society newsletter, and posters and flyers for various organizations. Bob volunteered for the Vermont Mozart Festival, Vermont Gay Social Alternatives, the Champlain Adaptive Mounted Program, the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts.

Bob’s survivors include his beloved grandnephews, Adam and Zac Franz, and grandniece Janet Franz (Paul); nephews, Richard Essman (Vicki) and Douglas Essman; nieces, Barbara Essman and Nicole Khalfadir (Kibir); and grandnieces Elizabeth Ogden (J.C.) and Natalie Berich (Alex). He is predeceased by his brothers, Earl and Noel, and parents, Paul and Rose Essman. Bob leaves behind many friends in Vermont, New York, California and beyond.

A celebration of life will be held on June 1, 2024, 11 a.m., at Wright House, 75 Harrington Ave., Shelburne. All are welcome. Contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to Center for Hearing and Communication, 50 Broadway, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10004.