Obituary: Robert Samuel Vitali, 1934-2024 

Robert Samuel Vitali passed away on September 12, 2024, at 90. Bob is survived by the love of his life, Kathy, his wife of 67 years. He was born on June 26, 1934, in Sayre, Pa., to Raffaele and Tomassa Vitali, Italian immigrants. His parents moved to Dushore, Pa., where Bob was raised. He quickly learned the importance of solid faith, community and its people. His parents owned a bar where they served the locals and were renowned for their homemade spaghetti and meatballs on Saturday nights. Bob would help his mother run the bar during the day while his father worked at the coal mines.

Bob attended St. Basil High School and was a standout athlete who excelled in basketball. Following high school, Bob went to Mount St. Mary's College, where he built many long-lasting friendships. On one trip home from college, he went to the local soda fountain shop and met his future wife and lifelong partner, Kathy. In 1957, Bob and Kathy married, beginning the next chapter of his life, and started a family. Bob loved his country and, while at college, was accepted to the U.S. Marine Corps Officer Candidates School and stationed at Quantico Marine Base and then Camp Lejeune. Following his service, he left the Marines for civilian life, joining IBM. In 1964, Bob relocated to Vermont, where he enjoyed a long career at IBM, building his new community of great family friends.

During the ’70s, Bob sailed, becoming a champion captain on his sailboat, the Windquest. He won several Lake Champlain Yacht Club Billado Cups and was a top-three finisher in the Ladies Cup and Commodore McDonogh races. Bob retired from IBM in 1992 but continued to try new pursuits. His main hobby was bike riding, often with his buddy Lawlor. This passion led to working as a summer tour guide for Vermont Bicycle Tours. He also enjoyed playing golf. In later years, he became a staff member of the Vermont National Golf Club, where he worked for many summers.

Bob was a people person, an avid storyteller and a jokester. He was quick-witted and delivered well-timed wisecracks. His subtle smile revealed his ability to both give and receive banter. He loved getting to know people and was interested in their stories, families and where they came from. He was a great judge of character, his compass in life.

Bob and Kathy had five children. Bob was very involved in his children's activities, sports and lives. His love for basketball continued, and he coached rec league and Catholic Youth Organization basketball teams. He also learned to love other sports his children participated in, such as basketball, hockey, football, field hockey, gymnastics, dance, lacrosse and skiing.

Bob, aka “Grampy," adored his grandchildren, attending as many school and sporting events as possible. He was encouraging, curious and supportive of any interest they had, making them feel special. Bob was proud to tell stories of their adventures and accomplishments and recap the details of their lives.

During his last year, he lived at Quarry Hill Assisted Living, again making new friends and frequently spending time with his buddies Ron and Gene. He loved the support staff who cared for him, and they loved him.

He spent his final days at McClure Miller Respite House, making new friends and leaving lasting impressions on their lives. He could not have been happier with the extraordinary care of the nurses, LNAs, staff and volunteers. He was grateful for their compassion and kindness in caring for him.

Bob leaves behind his beautiful bride, Kathy; and four kids, Vicki Vitali Porter (Troy), Timmy Vitali, Terry Vitali (Bridget) and Pam Vitali. Bob's parents, Raffaele and Tomassa; his sister, Lena; and his son Jeff all preceded him in death. Also surviving him are 12 grandchildren, Yvette, Sam, Tyler, Jacob, Kathryn, Terrence, Riley, DJ, Evie, Christian, Cale and Lola; and 10 great-grandchildren, Logan, Violet, Jillian, Gus, Bella, George, Penny, Kenny, Jack and Luke.

A mass in dedication to Bob will be held on October 26, 11 a.m., at the Catholic Center at the University of Vermont. In Bob's memory, you may send donations to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3133 Roosevelt Hwy., Colchester, VT 05446, or the Catholic Center at UVM, 390 S. Prospect, Burlington, VT 05401 (uvmcatholic.com).