Obituary: Roberta D. “Chick” Wood, 1944-2024 

Roberta Wood

Roberta D. “Chick” Wood passed away peacefully on July 11, 2024, at the McClure Miller Respite House, with her family by her side. Chick was born at her grandmother’s home in Starksboro, Vt., on August 22, 1944. She spent the balance of her years living in Charlotte. Chick attended Charlotte Central School and Burlington High School.

Her youth was filled with driving tractors, gardening, and helping to cook for the family and hired hands on the family dairy farm. During her high school years, she was a majorette and had the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., to help represent the dairy industry with the Vermont Farm Bureau. Chick graduated in 1962 from Burlington High School and continued her education at Mount Ida College in Boston. While in Boston, she fine-tuned her love of fashion, graduating with a degree in fashion merchandising. Always a hard worker, Chick helped put herself through school by working as a live-in nanny while pursuing her studies.

She married her first husband, Jack Palmer, in 1965. They had two children, Christopher and Tyler Palmer. While raising her sons, Chick helped manage Guy Cheng’s women’s clothing store. Her time working at the store brought many happy memories, whether it was traveling to New York City for buying trips or spending time with many of her coworkers who became lifelong friends. Owners Guy and Barbara Cheng introduced Chick to her true soulmate, Charles R. “Bob” Wood, after the dissolution of her first marriage. They married in 1977, combining their families and allowing Chick to add Kim, Cathy and Bobby Wood to her brood.

Chick and Bob made their new homestead on the lake in Converse Bay. From a tangle of poison ivy and black locust trees, clearing much of property themselves, they were able to build a family home where many have been fortunate to gather. From Thanksgivings, Easters and Christmases to weddings and dinner parties, Chick loved to entertain at her home. She was always quick to invite those who may not have had a place to go and always made them feel welcome. Chick could be found gardening right up until her move to the Residence at Quarry Hill last year.

In 1982, Bob asked Chick to join his business, Wood’s CRW, where she served for almost 25 years. She retired from the day-to-day business in 2006, allowing her to spend more time with friends, family and her beloved grandchildren.

She was an active member of the North Ferrisburgh United Methodist Church, where she served on the board for many years. Chick loved people and their stories. In her final year, she became a fixture in the lobby entrance at the Residence at Quarry Hill. Even though her ability to remember names and speak diminished, she made new friends every day with her smile and wave to all those coming and going.

Chick is survived by her brothers, Ralph and his wife, Kathleen Dike, of Ferrisburgh, Vt., and Rod and his wife, Kathy Dike, of South Dennis, Mass.; and children Chris and Kathy Palmer of Shelburne, Vt., Bobby and Dawn Wood of Westford, Vt., Cathy Wood of South Burlington, Vt., and Kim Ferguson of Hampton, N.H. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Grace and Owen Palmer; Robert and Benjamin Wood; and Jim, Scotty, Cooper and Trisha Ferguson. Chick was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Beatrice Dike; the love of her life, Bob Wood; son Tyler Palmer; and granddaughter Julian Ferguson.

The family wants to extend special thanks to the caregivers at Quarry Hill, who did an outstanding job of assisting Chick this past year, and her devoted friends at the North Ferrisburgh United Methodist Church, who transported her to services each Sunday. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy., Colchester, VT 05446, or HOPE (Helping Overcome Poverty’s Effects) 282 Boardman St., Middlebury, VT 05753.

A celebration of Chick’s life will be held on Monday, July 22, 2024, 11 a.m., at the United Methodist Church, 227 Old Hollow Rd., North Ferrisburgh, VT, with a reception to follow.