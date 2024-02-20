Obituary: Roland "Ron" Moorby, 1943-2024 

Ron served in the Vermont Army National Guard and was a well-known member of the band the Vistas in the '60s, recording several records and beginning a lifelong love of music. He worked for many years at Seward's restaurant in Burlington as a chef and manager. He continued to work in the restaurant business until retirement.

Ron was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Eleanor Moorby, and his brothers, Doug and Craig. He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife, Diane (Brosseau); his sisters, Debbie Titus and her husband, Doug, of Ferrisburgh, Vt., and Bonnie Deforge and her husband, Gary, of South Burlington, Vt.; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Gerald and Pam Brosseau for their loving support during Ron's final weeks.

Ron was much loved and will be well missed by all.