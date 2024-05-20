Obituary: Sally Ginsberg Tannen, 1954-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Sally Tannen

With profound sadness and grief, we share that Sally Ginsberg Tannen died from lung cancer at the age of 69. Sally was the warmest, kindest and most universally beloved person we knew. We are devastated that she left us too soon and grateful we were able to spend her final days holding her hands and telling her how much we loved her.

She leaves behind her husband, Arnie; sister, Anne; children, Michael, Rob, Jon and Elizabeth; and grandchildren, Grace, Stella, Nora, Cedar, Shepard, Ralph and Shirley.

Until recently, Sally was a lifelong New Yorker: She grew up in a Midtown East apartment with Anne and parents Susan and Stephen; their cousins, Mary and Nina, who happened to be the same age, lived next door. According to Mary, Sally was “the nicest of us four — the warmest and shiniest.” She and Anne attended the (now shuttered) New Lincoln School, where she was introduced to the values of progressive education that shaped her almost-50-year career in the field.

Sally knew from an early age that she wanted to teach and received her master’s in early childhood from Bank Street College of Education in New York after majoring in English at Washington University in St. Louis.

Despite her deceptively mild demeanor, she had a lifelong passion for adventure. During college she led groups of young people on hiking and biking tours through the Alps, and her favorite part of school was the time she spent living with a family in rural England. During the 43 years she and Arnie were married, they enjoyed abundant travel together.

In her mid-twenties, while teaching first grade at Village Community School, lifelong friends of her parents — Margie and Peter Rogatz — set her up on a blind date with our dad, Arnie, recently widowed and the father of three young boys. A year later, they were married. By all accounts, everyone who knew Sally thought it was a crazy undertaking and that if anyone could handle it, it was her. They were right about both. A few years later, they had a daughter. Sally brought life, light and nurturing to the family.

So that she could work part time and spend more of her days being a mom, she stepped back from teaching and pivoted to admissions, a role she held at several downtown schools before stepping into a new challenge as director of the Parenting Center at the 92nd Street Y, where she stayed for 20 years and from where she eventually (mostly) retired. She hosted podcasts such as “You Got This” and “Ask Sally Tannen,” dispensing advice on all areas of parenting. Sally was known as a “legend” and “the baby guru” at the Y. Her favorite activity was running a regular drop-in group for new moms, who marveled at her ability to calm the fussiest of babies. (They reluctantly obeyed her only rule: no hot coffee near the babies!) She also loved leading a class on grandparenting and continued to do so virtually as recently as last month.

Sally was a true host: She expressed her love through physical affection and food, traits she shared with her husband. Together, they loved to have family and friends over for holidays and dinners and eat at their favorite restaurants (for years, every Friday evening at the Gramercy Tavern bar). She had the ability to prepare restaurant-quality food without recipes or apparent effort and to make everyone that crossed her path feel warmly welcomed.

In 2021, she and Arnie moved from New York City to Shelburne, Vt., to pursue their retirement dream of leaving “the city” and enjoying “the country.” There, Sally found another dream job arranging flowers at the Inn at Shelburne Farms. She delighted in cultivating a home flower and vegetable garden, enjoying Vermont’s spectacular scenery, building community with new neighbors and friends, and — most of all — hosting her seven grandchildren.

Sally was most devoted to her role as grandmother, or “Gigi.” From bath time to making Play-Doh to reading and more reading, she did everything she could to be a playmate and caretaker for the little ones whom she adored and who adored her back. Her love for literature fostered the imaginations of her grandchildren, and for that we will be forever grateful. We wish more than anything that she could have had more time with them.

Arnie speaks of Sally (his “bride”) as the best thing that’s ever happened to him, and none of us expected him to outlive her. It rocked our world when she received a diagnosis of stage IV lung cancer in December 2022; we’re fortunate that she stayed mostly healthy and free from the cancer’s effects until her last weeks.

We welcome your warm wishes and thoughts as we grieve this terrible loss. If you want to make a donation in Sally’s name, Arnie invites you to do so to the Cancer Center at the University of Vermont Medical Center.