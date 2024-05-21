Obituary: Samuel “Sam” James Hill, 1990-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Sam Hill

Samuel “Sam” James Hill, age 33, passed away on May 13, 2024, at his home in Essex, Vt.

Sam was born to Ann Gookin Hill and Michael “Mike” Hill of Hinesburg, Vt., on October 26, 1990. With his older brother Nathan “Nate” Hill, Sam grew up playing in the woods and fields of Hinesburg. Sam relished looking for wildlife in the woods around his childhood home; in particular, he had a knack for tracking down salamanders in a nearby stream. From a young age, Sam was dear to friends and family for his bright humor, sensitivity, kindness and intuitiveness.

In his younger years, Sam enjoyed skiing with family and friends and could often be found at Bolton Valley or Sugarbush. Sam was also an active soccer player and represented many teams, from Hinesburg Rec to Nordic Spirit Soccer to Champlain Valley Union High School’s JV team. In school, Sam was always friendly and known to classmates and teachers for his goofy, fun personality, even if it got in the way of the lesson plan.

In 2009, Sam left Hinesburg to go to Keene State College, where he created a close-knit friend group that has kept in touch over the years through games and shared adventures, despite decades and time zones between them.

After his graduation in 2013, Sam returned to the greater Burlington, Vt., area and continued to make friends and touch lives. With each new job, Sam made a new best friend and brought them along for his next chapter, even after he moved on to the next job. While living in Burlington in his twenties, Sam could often be found relaxing with friends at Three Needs.

click to enlarge Courtesy

In 2014, he met the love of his life, Michael “Mike” Schiffer, and together they enjoyed 10 years of partnership and lived with their dogs, Charlie and Breakfast.

Sam was a fiercely loyal and protective friend who cared deeply for his born and chosen families. He would go along with the plan, even if he didn’t want to. When childhood best friend Theresa “Tess” Keller begged Sam to sign up for adult kickball one spring, Sam agreed. As luck would have it, they were placed on a team full of wonderful people who became dear friends. Together with Sam, the group celebrated weddings, game nights, holidays, trips and movie nights often over the next nine years.

Sam’s large extended family was a constant support to him over his life: summer visits to his grandmother Barb’s house on Cape Cod, Thanksgivings spent with his Papa and Grandma in Nashua, N.H., the Hill family Christmas parties in the “boiler room” at his uncle and aunt’s home in Milton, and Boxing Day brunch at his uncle and aunt’s home in Essex.

Sam is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Lyman and Barbara Hill; maternal grandfather, Daniel Gookin; uncles Craig Hill and Ernest Gratton; aunt Karen Dattilio; and cousin Ryan Vetters.

Sam is survived by his parents, Ann and Mike Hill, of Hinesburg; brother, Nathan Hill, of Boston, Mass.; partner, Michael Schiffer, of Essex; grandmother Carol Gookin of Nashua, N.H.; Dan and Theresa Gookin of Essex and their children, Jacob and Mila; Christopher Gookin and Amy Kimball and their son, Emmett, of Georgia; Judy Hill and Kathy Gratton of South Burlington; cousin Sara Bell and family of Bolton, Conn.; cousin Ernest Gratton and family of St. Albans; Rod and Elizabeth Hill of Milton; Eric and Kim Hill of Williston; and cousin Bryce Lambert and family of Fairfax.



There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, May 25, 1 to 4 p.m., at the Eagles Club, 1233 Shelburne Rd., So. Burlington, VT, and a small private ceremony at a later date to bury his ashes.