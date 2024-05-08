Obituary: Sandra Barrett, 1946-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Sandra Barrett

Sandra L. Barrett, 77, of Milton, died Saturday May 4, 2024, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.

She was born in Portland, Maine, on July 7, 1946, the daughter of the late Joseph T. and Virginia L. (Babbidge) Hethcoat. She attended schools in Portland and, while in elementary school, moved with her family to Burlington, Vt. She had many fond childhood memories, including Sunday family drives, summers spent at the Wantastiquet Trout Club in Weston, where her grandparents were the caretakers, and playing golf with her parents.

The summer before her senior year at Burlington High School, she met the love of her life, William L. Barrett, and three weeks later, they became engaged. They were married on February 22, 1964, after which they moved to Portland, Maine, and she graduated from Deering High School that spring.

In 1966, when Bill accepted a position at IBM, they moved to Vermont with their first child. Sandy had a strong work ethic that enabled her to manage a household, raise four children, and maintain a career as an office administrator in the construction and healthcare fields in the greater Burlington area.

Sandy’s greatest joys in life were her husband, children, grandchildren, holidays, watching the New York Yankees, and playing golf with her parents, husband and friends at the Williston Golf Club. She loved Christmas, and every year she and Bill hosted a party on Christmas Eve to celebrate with friends and family.

Everyone who knew Sandy appreciated her beautiful smile and generosity. She adored her grandchildren and always had an armful of gifts for each of them, no matter whose birthday was being celebrated.

She was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Bill, in 2016 after 52 years of marriage; her beloved sister, Judy, in 2022; and her dear friend, Manola Byrd Benjamin, earlier this year.

She leaves her four children: William Jr. (Maggie Mullin), of Milton; Krista (Tim Mashrick), of Essex; Jennifer, of Milton; and Barby Jo (Jason Moran) of Essex; seven grandchildren: Brian and Matthew Barrett, Max, Will and James Mashrick, and Jake and Kylie Moran; brother-in-law, Michael Barrett, and his wife, Louise, of Lewiston, Maine; several nieces and nephews; and her close friend, Beth Wyman, and her husband, Grayson.

A celebration of Sandy’s life will be held at her home on Sunday, July 7, 2024, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., for family, friends and neighbors. Please come, enjoy and share your memories.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the McClure Miller Respite House, the American Cancer Society or to the charity of your choice. To send online condolences, please visit Legacy.com.