Obituary: Shirley Kay Wolfe, 1941-2023 

Shirley Wolfe

Shirley Kay Wolfe, 82, a resident of South Burlington, Vt., died on August 25, 2023. She was diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) on June 29 at the University of Vermont Medical Center. On July 11, she was relocated to Bridges by EPOCH assisted living memory care facility at Nashua, N.H., to be near her daughter and family. She passed away with her daughter by her side.

She was born on February 3, 1941, in Chambersburg, Pa., the eldest daughter of Daniel Eugene Wolfe and Mary (Betty) Suffecool Wolfe. Her maternal grandparents, John Calvin and Ivy Suffecool, were very important in her young years, especially her grandmother, Ivy Kate Scott Suffecool.

She grew up in the small town of Mercersburg, Pa., and, in 1959, graduated from James Buchanan Junior-Senior High School. In 1963, she graduated from Catawba College, Salisbury, N.C., with a BA in English and history. While at Catawba, she was active in drama and received the 1961 Sidney Blackmer Onstage Award. In 1963, she was elected to Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. She received a BS in business administration from Trinity College, Burlington, Vt., in 1983, and an MSA in business administration from Saint Michael’s College, Colchester, Vt., in 1998.

In June 1964, she married William C. Knoff. They lived in Massachusetts, Ohio and New York and moved to Vermont in 1975. They had a daughter, Tonya. They later divorced. In January 1983, Shirley married Roy Neuer in the First Unitarian Universalist Society in Burlington, Vt., and enjoyed many lively years of friendship and love with him until his death on December 27, 2021.

Shirley taught junior high and high school English in Freehold, N.J.; Springfield, Mass.; and West Toledo, Ohio. She was a substitute teacher and worked in a junior high resource room in Rome, N.Y. After arriving in Vermont, she worked as a substitute teacher in Burlington area schools. Later, she worked at Timberlane Dental Group in several office jobs. From 1985 to 1999, she worked with the Rural Education Center on the Migrant Education Program federal grant in several capacities, ending as assistant director. During that time, the Rural Education Center became part of the University of Vermont. From 1999 to 2002, she worked as financial manager for the University of Vermont Center for Health & Wellbeing. She retired from UVM in September 2002.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Tonya Oesterle, and husband, Dwight, and their children, Nathan and his wife, Gracie, (Gracelyn Hannabach) of Westford, Mass., and Jessica of Milford, N.H. She is also survived by her stepson, David Neuer, and his children, Asa, Beck and Emilia of Pittsburgh, Pa.; her sister, Linda Dehart, and husband, Larry, of Chambersburg, Pa.; and her brother, James Wolfe, and wife, Carol, of Mercersburg, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents in 1994 and 1997; her husband, Roy Neuer, in 2021; and her stepdaughter, Diane Neuer, in 1997.

Longtime friends included Steve and Mary Silverman, Richard Aiken, Glenn and Annie Moody, Peter Burrage and Susan Hartman, Frank Gibny and Diane Muhr, all of the Burlington area; as well as Jim and Liv Seemann of Nev., Lynda Pound of Pa., and members of the Silver Spokes bike group.

Shirley was a member of the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington, Vt., and at various times was very active in church activities.

Shirley loved the out of doors, sunshine and travel. She always said that she was very privileged to be able to visit so many wonderful countries, including parts of the U.S., and to meet wonderful people. She biked, walked and hiked. She was especially proud to be part of the Silver Spokes bicycle group of the Burlington area, which bikes in Vermont, New York and Canada. From 2003 onward, Shirley and Roy enjoyed bicycle trips and adventures in the Netherlands, France, Germany, Czech Republic, Hungary, Denmark, Austria, Slovenia and Italy, as well as in the United States and Canada. She also enjoyed photography, reading, and flower gardening and was a “white knuckle” sailor. Most importantly, she was a lifelong learner.

A special thanks to the McClure 5 University of Vermont Medical Center and Bridges assisted living for their care, love and support.

A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2024 in Burlington, Vt. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to COTS and the Food Bank.